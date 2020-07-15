Colleges, Universities to remain open

Sijabuliso Nyoni, Sunday News Reporter

TERTIARY institutions will continue to offer lessons and abide to their opening schedules although under strict Covid-19 regulations.

The assurance comes after Cabinet on Tuesday resolved to defer the re-opening of schools citing increased cases of Covid-19.

Schools were set to reopen on 28 July under a phased approach starting with examination classes.

Most teriary institutions had already opened their doors to final year students while other students are learning online.

In an interview, Higher and Tertiary Eduaction, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said the directive does not apply to tertiary institutions.

“They are going to continue as planned. The directive doesn’t apply to them since they are already open in a blended learning mode,” Prof Murwira said.

He however, said the colleges and universities must adhere to strict regulations to curd the spread of Covid-19.

“The institutions are under strict instructions to follow World Health Organisation Guidelines on Covid -19 to curb the spread of the disease “, he said.