Colleges, Universities to remain open

15 Jul, 2020 - 10:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Colleges, Universities to remain open Professor Amon Murwira

The Sunday News

Sijabuliso Nyoni, Sunday News Reporter

TERTIARY institutions will continue to offer lessons and abide to their opening schedules although under strict Covid-19 regulations.

The assurance comes after Cabinet on Tuesday resolved to defer the re-opening of schools citing increased cases of Covid-19.

Schools were set to reopen on 28 July under a phased approach starting with examination classes.

Most teriary institutions had already opened their doors to final year students while other students are learning online.

In an interview, Higher and Tertiary Eduaction, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said the directive does not apply to tertiary institutions.

“They are going to continue  as planned. The directive doesn’t apply to  them since they are already open in a blended learning  mode,” Prof Murwira said.

He however, said the colleges and universities must  adhere to strict  regulations to curd the spread of Covid-19.

“The  institutions are under strict instructions  to follow World Health Organisation Guidelines  on Covid -19 to curb the spread of the disease “, he said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting