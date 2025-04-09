Coltart calls for revival Bulawayo’s economic fortunes

It brought together academics, researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers to brainstorm solutions for the city`s revival.

“We cannot continue doing the same things we have done for the last 30 years and expect different results. Our city faces deep challenges de-industrialization, job losses, water scarcity, aging infrastructure, and uneven economic opportunities.

“Yet, we are blessed with a skilled workforce, a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and a legacy of resilience. This conference is our chance to turn these challenges into solutions,” he said.

The mayor described BEDCON as more than just a talk shop but a platform for actionable ideas, a convergence of brilliant minds, and a testament to a shared commitment to building a city where no one is left behind.

Coltart highlighted the critical role of research in policy making, urging stakeholders to translate academic work into real-world strategies.

“Your research isn’t just theoretical, it must inform council plans, private-sector investments, and community development programmes,” he said.

The mayor challenged stakeholders to scrutinize Bulawayo’s decline by comparing it to cities that successfully transformed their economies, citing Singapore as an example.

“Singapore in the 1950s was a struggling port city, much like Bulawayo was back then. Yet today, it’s a global economic powerhouse. We had thriving industries such as railway wagons manufacturing, textiles, electronics but it’s no longer there. Why? We must study how cities like Singapore prioritised infrastructure, water security, and long-term planning,” he said.

He also spoke about the city`s water crisis, noting that while dams received rainfall this rain season, broken pumps have left residents and industries without water for weeks.

“The last dam for the city was built in the 1990s. Thirty years later, we are still relying on the same infrastructure. We cannot attract investment if we keep managing water the way we used to do some decades ago,” he said.

Speaking on the same occasion, City Town Clerk Christopher Dube acknowledged that the city could not rely on its past industrial glory but should adapt to modern economic realities.

“We all yearn for the days when Bulawayo was Zimbabwe’s industrial hub, but technology and the economy have changed. We may not revive the exact same industries, but we can reinvent ourselves,” Dube said.

He urged stakeholders to move beyond identifying problems and focus on proffering solutions.

“Let’s avoid narratives that only highlight challenges without offering answers. We must embrace actionable ideas and create an environment where they can thrive,” said Dube.

New Ziana