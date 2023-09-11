Coltart elected Byo mayor

Clr Coltart with his deputy, Clr Mabuto and the town clerk Mr Christopher Dube

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

WARD four councillors, David Coltart has been elected as the new mayor for the City of Bulawayo where he will be deputized by ward nine councillor, Donaldson Mabuto.

The two were elected during a special council meeting that was held at the council chambers on Monday afternoon. Both were elected unopposed.

Clr Coltart was nominated by Clr Sikhulekile Moyo while he nominated Clr Mabuto.

The election was presided over by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo, Mr Paul Nyoni.

Speaking after his election, Clr Coltart vowed to eliminate any forms of corruption within the local authority.

