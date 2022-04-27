Comedian Clive Chigubu dies

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

Award-winning comedian and entertainer Clive Chigubu has died.

He was 31.

Chigubu passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after succumbing to Diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a type of cancer that had left him bed ridden for some time.

Confirming the news, Chigubu’s uncle, Prince Mboweni said the comedian passed away around 5.30am on Wednesday morning.

“I would like to let everyone know that this unfortunate incident occurred this (Wednesday) morning, we are now trying to make the necessary preparations. Chigubu is no more, although we appreciate all the efforts that everyone has done,” said Mboweni.

Chigubhu had been ill for some time and friends, colleagues and well-wishers were in the process of trying to get him medication after learning of his illness this week.

Mourners are gathered at number 33 Barbourfields.