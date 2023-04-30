COMMENT: Another ZITF, another Bulawayo success story

The great innovation in exhibition, products and services showcased at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which ended in Bulawayo yesterday is confirmation that Africa is ready to compete in international markets and claim a share of the global economy.

The above sentiment was said by Eswatini King Mswati III when he officially opened the trade exhibition on Friday. He added that trade fairs are the corner pillar of trade growth where both big and small businesses exhibit their products.

Furthermore, experts say; “From visibility to credibility, exhibiting at a trade show has hundreds of benefits for your business. Establishing a presence, whether big or small, for your company at a trade show gives you a powerful platform for meeting new customers, reaching out to your existing clientele, and building a more established and reliable brand.”

In addition; “With the right strategy, every trade show you attend is an opportunity to drastically expand your company’s customer base. The people who attend trade shows tend to be motivated, interested in the products or services your company offers, and often ready to commit to a deal on the spot.”

This dovetails with what King Mswati alluded to, highlighting the good that can come out of trade shows. We also want to congratulate the organisers of the country’s premier trade showcase, as well as exhibitors, Government, visitors, and the people of Bulawayo for hosting a top-notch event.

The 63rd trade showcase, running under the theme “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”, started last Tuesday and ended yesterday. The ZITF is one of the largest intra-regional trade fairs South of the Sahara, an annual exhibition that offers exposure to both trade and public visitors. The multi-sectoral, multi-national expo provides a convenient trade hub for the region.

Its location in Bulawayo, the centre of Southern Africa, is at the crossroads of the regional trade and transportation routes. During ZITF the city witnessed a hive of activity as Government officials, diplomats, international buyers, nationwide exhibitors, and captains of industry among others converged for the country’s premier showcase.

There were 21 foreign countries that brought in about 25 exhibitors, which was a significant growth from last year when only 13 countries with 16 exhibitors took part. Around 600 exhibitors registered, compared to last year’s 471, as the Second Republic’s re-engagement and engagement policy continues to yield tremendous results in facilitating trade and investment.

This has also seen more than 100 participants having registered as first-time exhibitors, including the European Union.