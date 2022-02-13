COMMENT: Civil servants must return the favour

POSITIVE attitudes towards work are an important aspect of workplace dynamics. Noe, Hollenbech, Gerhart, and Wright (1999), believe that a strong positive attitude towards work can lead to higher productivity on both individual and organisational levels.

Therefore, having positive work ethic that is a commitment to the value and the importance of hard work is the essence to employees and organisational success.

Othman Mohd Yunus etal (2011), add that the study of work ethic originates from Weber’s work. According to Weber (1958) an individual espousing a high work ethic would place great value on hard work, autonomy, fairness, wise and efficient use of time, delay of gratification, and the intrinsic value of work.

With the Government having constantly improved salaries and working conditions of its workforce, we believe civil servants must also play ball and meet their employer halfway. Last week, the Government announced a number of interventions to better the working conditions and remuneration as well as benefits for civil servants, which should be applauded.

The announcement came against a background of some teachers’ organisations calling their members not to report to work, citing low salaries. We believe teacher organisations must always seek dialogue first before advising their members otherwise.

Moreover, they should preach the gospel of work ethic and making sure that the constituencies they serve are not disadvantaged by their actions. And in the case of teachers, it is the pupils who suffer the most as they lose out on learning time, especially at a time when face to face lessons were resuming after a Covid-19-induced delay.

Last week, treasury announced a 20 percent salary increase for all civil servants plus an additional US$100 cash allowance, as well as school fees allowance among other non-monetary benefits. This followed intervention by President Mnangagwa in the wage impasse after he directed that the conditions of service for public sector workers be reviewed with immediate effect.

“The specific measures should be implemented forthwith as follows: a 20 percent increase on the Zimbabwe dollar salary component backdated 1 January 2022, will be implemented across the board.

Number two, a US$100 per month in hard currency will be paid to every civil servant with effect from the 1st of March 2022 and this will be done through the conversion of the corresponding Zimdollar salary amount into hard currency bringing the foreign currency amount to a US$175.

Number three, the introduction of an advancement award, which recognises seniority for differentiation within the same rank to be implemented across the entire civil service sectorally,” said Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof Ncube.

Furthermore, on non-monetary incentives, Prof Ncube said teachers will benefit from payment of school fees by Government for up to three biological children per teaching family with an upper limit of $20 000 per child per term to be paid directly to the school.

In addition, the construction of 34 000 housing units or 2 105 blocks of flats will be done over a five-year period as institutional accommodation including critical amnesties for teachers within the school premises.

The Government has also undertaken to implementation of a housing loan guarantee scheme to facilitate home ownership for its workers and a provision of a transport facility to ferry teachers in both rural and urban areas is also being worked on while teachers will also be allowed to import vehicles duty free.

What is important to note is that Government has always said it will continue to improve the welfare of its workers, and it has delivered, and expectations are that more is still to come.

The efforts by Government to keep its workforce happy are highly commendable, and now the ball is on the workers’ court to fulfil their mandate.