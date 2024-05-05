COMMENT: Combating drug abuse: Private sector efforts, CSR initiatives lead the way

THE issue of drug abuse is a complex and multifaceted problem that requires the collaboration and effort of various stakeholders, including the private sector.

While it is true that the private sector can play a significant role in combating drug abuse in Zimbabwe, it is essential to recognise that this issue also requires a comprehensive and co-ordinated approach involving Government agencies, civil society organizations, healthcare providers and the community as a whole.

There are several ways in which the private sector can contribute to the fight against drug abuse in the country.

We concur with Vice-President Kembo Mohadi when he noted during the just-ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair that the private sector can chip in through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives.

“Zimbabwe is a country endowed with a lot of land, natural resources and many other resources with the potential of being the breadbasket of the world. I, therefore, challenge you our young people to desist from drugs and substance abuse.

“Such indulgences have caused a lot of damage to our youths as they cannot function properly to develop their country under the influence of drugs. As the Government, we are going to leave no stone unturned to ensure that we fight and conquer the war against drugs amongst the youths,” he said.

“However, for us to win this war, we must all play our part in fighting drug and substance abuse. We must also be able to teach and learn from each other in our communities on the dangers of drug abuse.”

The fight against drug and substance abuse, as underlined by VP Mohadi, can only be won if people pull in the same direction. We need to put our heads under the same thinking cap to win the war against this cancer that is quickly devouring our social fabric with the youths being its intended target.

Indeed, private companies can allocate resources and funds towards initiatives aimed at raising awareness about drug abuse, providing education and prevention programmes and supporting rehabilitation and treatment centres.

By integrating drug abuse prevention into their CSR strategies, companies can make a positive impact on the communities in which they operate.

Private sector organisations can also establish Employee Assistance Programmes to support their employees who may be struggling with drug abuse. EAPs can provide confidential counselling services, referrals to treatment centres, and resources for recovery. By offering such programmes, companies create a supportive environment and promote the well-being of their employees.

The private sector can collaborate with Government agencies and non-governmental organisations to develop and implement joint initiatives. This can include funding research projects, supporting the development of treatment facilities and participating in public awareness campaigns. By leveraging the expertise and resources of multiple stakeholders, a more comprehensive approach to tackling drug abuse can be achieved.

Private sector organisations can use their influence and resources to advocate for policies and regulations that address drug abuse effectively.

They can work with policymakers to develop legislation aimed at curbing the supply and demand for illicit drugs, supporting drug education programs in schools and strengthening the enforcement of drug-related laws.

In addition, private companies can implement drug-free workplace policies that include regular drug testing, employee education programmes, and support for employees seeking treatment. Such policies can help create a culture of accountability and discourage drug abuse among employees.

It is important to note that the responsibility for addressing drug abuse should not rest solely on the private sector.

The Government, civil society organisations, and the community also have crucial roles to play. By working together in a co-ordinated manner, it is possible to make significant progress in reducing drug abuse and promoting a healthier society in Zimbabwe.