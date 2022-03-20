COMMENT: Community policing way to go

“Community policing encourages interactive partnerships between law enforcement agencies, their officers, and the people they serve. By developing connections within the community, police are better informed and empowered to solve public safety problems.”

Furthermore, experts say “community policing is concerned with solving the crimes that the community is concerned about by working with and gaining support from the community. Research indicates that the most effective methods include dialogue between police, government resources, citizens, and local business to address the problems affecting the community.”

With the rampant vandalism and theft of copper cables across the country, it would appear community policing is the way to go. Crimes take place within communities and people who commit criminal activities live in the communities.

They are known by some people and if everyone were to take an approach that is in sync with community policing, our communities will be better and safe places. With collaboration between the police and communities, criminals of any sort will certainly have no place to hide.

When criminals steal and destroy public infrastructure, they are actually stealing from each and everyone in the community because at the end of the day, everyone will suffer the consequences of having electricity cables stolen as they will have to go without power for some time. Households, businesses, schools and even hospitals all suffer.

Furthermore, money that would have otherwise been used to further develop public infrastructure, will then be diverted to replace the stolen equipment, which is retrogressive.

It is behind that background that we applaud the people of Bulawayo who apprehended electricity cables thieves last week. That spirit of togetherness must be replicated all over the country.

Our sister paper, Chronicle, reported that three officers based at Pumula Police Station in Bulawayo were arrested

for alleged theft of copper cables in Pumula East suburb. Residents arrested them at about 1AM. One of the cops was nabbed while wearing his service uniform while his accomplices were in civilian clothing.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi commended members of the public for apprehending the suspects. Zesa’s western region acting general manager Engineer Lloyd Jaji also lauded Pumula

East residents for braving the night to effect a citizen arrest on the three police officers.

“This is a commendable exercise and it has to be done regardless of who it is. We have always said we don’t care who it is and if everyone plays a part like these ones did, I think we would be okay in safeguarding national infrastructure,” said Eng Jaji.

Pumula East Block 1 Residents Association chairperson Mr Mpumelelo Ngwenya said the unruly cops even attacked a resident who had cornered them.

“This thing happened at about 1AM. One of the residents heard some people moving on his roof top. We already had lost power although some parts of the suburb had electricity.

So as he heard people moving on top of the house, he shouted that there were thieves and that is when most of us woke up to check what had happened.

We discovered that the thieves had stolen copper cables supplying power to our homes. They had dragged the power cables so we followed the direction in which the cables were being dragged to,” said Mr Ngwenya.