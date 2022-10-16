COMMENT: Community radios to promote indigenous languages, development

COMMUNITY radio is one of the most effective means and alternative form of communication for the development of rural communities especially in social participation, information, and advice on literacy, health, child care, improved agricultural methods, vocational training, and protection of the environment. The programme of community radios is geared towards promoting community development and social empowerment of its audience, at least according to Fraser and Estrada (2002).

In addition, community radios are advised to use participatory development communication that is need-oriented, endogenous, self-reliant, and ecologically sound and based on participatory democracy and transformations Servaes (1996).

The apt explanations of what a community radio should do to a particular community as articulated above by scholars in the field of communication and development serve to further elaborate on the Government’s socio-economic development blueprint, National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which in turn feeds into the broader Vision 2030 which is geared to turn the country into an upper middle-income economy.

Further, a community radio, is by design owned by the community with programmes designed for that particular community and the language used is the “mother tongue” of that community. What can come from outside is expertise and funding. A community radio also reflects and promotes local identity, character and culture. It focuses on local content and local voices to encourage open dialogue, democratic process, promotes social change and development as well as good governance. It is different from a public broadcaster or commercial broadcaster in that if chases no profits. It is simply for the community, by the community and the concept speaks to the devolution agenda that has been promoted by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa.

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has to date licensed 14 community radio stations and a number of campus radio stations have been licensed at Great Zimbabwe University, Lupane State University, National University of Science and Technology and Harare Polytechnic. Some of the licensed community radio stations include Matobo Community Radio Trust, Ndau Community Radio Trust, Chimanimani Community Radio Trust, Twasumpuka Community Radio Trust, Radio BuKalanga (Pvt) Ltd, Vemuganga Community Radio Trust, Madziwa Community Radio Trust and Patsaka Nyaminyami Community Radio Trust trading as Kasambabezi FM.

The development was celebrated across the country and beyond, with the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe saying the move will enhance access to information and exchange of ideas on issues that affect marginalised communities for the Government’s attention.

Matabeleland South, which has a number of community radio stations on stand by to open, is known as the Rainbow Province, because of the diverse cultures and ethnic groups, and the advent of community radio stations will see languages like Venda and Kalanga also getting airtime from respective community radio stations. The situation is the same in Matabeleland North, as languages like Xhosa, Tonga and Nambya, among others, are also set to benefit from community radios.

Minister Mutsvangwa is on record as saying her ministry has grasped and embraced the importance of radio, as it is a right for the people of Zimbabwe. She is on record as saying the licensing of community radio stations was a priority agenda for the ministry in line with the Devolution agenda pushed by the Second Republic.

The going on air of community radio stations across the country is therefore reason to celebrate. It’s the beginning of a new era in the broadcasting sector.