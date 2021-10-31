COMMENT: Corruption fight starts at individual level

IT is the duty of every Zimbabwean to fight corruption and economic saboteurs.

The country has made tremendous strides towards economic recovery and there is evidence to that effect on the ground.

At the same time, the Government has put in place economic reforms guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which is an economic blueprint meant to transform the country into a middle-income economy by 2030.

There has been massive infrastructural development across the country and a lot of improvement as well on the social front, all implemented by the Government.

It is against that background that we urge all citizens to take heed of President Mnangagwa’s clarion call to shun corruption and any acts that might harm the economy and derail the road to full economic recovery.

Corrupt practices distort markets and stifle economic growth and sustainable development including robbing the country of its critical resources. It reduces efficiency and increases social inequality while capital has a strong tendency of shying away from markets where corruption is rampant.

In his address to the Central Committee last week, President Mnangagwa, who is also the Zanu-PF President and First Secretary, said the party leadership should continue highlighting the successes on the economic front while emphasising the need for unity and peace to the masses.

“This year’s 19th National People’s Conference is being held under the theme ‘Growing and Modernising the Economy towards Vision 2030’. It provides an opportunity for the party to evaluate progress made on the implementation of the 2018 Election Manifesto and previous resolutions.

“The party should stand tall and proud that we are well on course to realising the promises we made. As President and First Secretary, it is my expectation that the conference will further give impetus to the party to emerge stronger, united and result-oriented. Let us continue to provide leadership where we are, to show that we are honourable members of the Central Committee of this Revolutionary Party.

“Comrades; Reports on the State of the Economy and State of Social Services, among other aspects, detail the significant successes we have realised. Milestones have been reached to consolidate macro-economic stability. The war against saboteurs of economic development continues unabated, and they are being dealt with without fear or favour,” said the President.

The President said the conference, which ended yesterday, provided the party with an opportunity to evaluate progress made on the implementation of the 2018 Election Manifesto and successive conferences.

“I commend the Central Committee leadership and the party for mobilising communities to participate in the Presidential Climate Proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme.

“Let us continue to honour our forebearers who waged the protracted armed liberation struggle, through the full utilisation of our land and other God-given natural resource endowments. My administration reaffirms that the land reform is irrevocable and now behind us.”

In pushing towards the country’s vision of becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030, the President said his Government will continue providing platforms for young people to showcase their array of talents.