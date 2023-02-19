COMMENT: Decisive action needed to stop school gang wars

SCHOOL clashes have been happening over time. While they were not as violent as they have become, pupils from neighbouring schools have often exhibited signs of contempt towards each other. In most cases, it is just rivalry from sporting events and other competitions that might spill onto the streets with some pupils exchanging blows.

However, for some schools in Bulawayo, school rivalry has gone a gear up to gang wars, where pupils have been caught in running battles in the city centre, particularly at the City Hall car park area where most of them get their transport to school. Some nasty fights have also been witnessed in Belmont along Plumtree Road, where some pupils catch their transport.

The situation has become more of a social problem than a mere fight among school pupils. The culture of violence has since been imbedded among the pupils in respective schools such that even those at Form One are initiated into the satanic act and they continue with the violent tradition as if there is a prize to be won.

In 2019, a pupil from Sikhulile Secondary School was rushed to hospital with stab wounds after clashes between a gang called the Russians and the other called the Orlandos, which were all made up of school pupils. Lobengula suburb residents told the media that gang wars had become a menace in the area and were being fuelled by school-leavers who were recruiting pupils.

In November 2021, warring pupils destroyed part of the durawall at Msiteli Secondary School in a war that involved pupils from neighbouring Sizane High School. Warring gangs were said to be armed with catapults, knives, knobkerries, among other weapons. School officials blamed school-leavers for fomenting trouble, adding that children involved in the fights lacked parental guidance. Furthermore, some parents said children who engage in violent activities were also taking drugs and alcohol.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, pupils from former Group A schools used to be engaged in running battles in the city centre. The fights would break out spontaneously upon one group seeing anyone in uniform from another school. And that pattern has not stopped.

During the week, we reported that a Form Four at Founders High School died after a 17-year-old pupil from Hamilton High School stabbed him in gang-related violence last Monday. It was said that the deceased confronted his attacker questioning him why he had beat up his friend. This resulted in a fight between pupils from Founders High School and those from Hamilton High School.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the deceased was stabbed in the neck and was pronounced dead upon admission to United Bulawayo Hospitals. She said the scuffle started when the pupils had knocked off from school and were waiting for One death is just too many, and we urge the schools, parents and Government to discuss the issue of gang wars at schools and find a lasting solution. The police also have to act swiftly and arrest anyone involved, so that they send a clear message that it is a crime to go about beating up people, and that there is no action without consequences.

The media has also been awash with stories where teachers have come out in the open to say that they are living in fear of the very pupils that they teach, as they are often threatened with violence, and this is not limited to Bulawayo.

The question is; what kind of children are we raising? If we want to raise responsible citizens, then action is needed now to stop gang wars and instil discipline among schoolchildren. They should be told that violence is not the answer.