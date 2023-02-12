COMMENT: Digital economy within touching distance

ACCORDING to the economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), “Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) are key enablers of economic development.

The document goes further to say during the NDS1 period, in an effort to move the economy towards production of complex products and services, Government will promote the development of ICTs. This will improve Zimbabwe’s international ranking on Country and Product Complexity which as of 2018 was 109 out of 133 countries.

“Furthermore, during the NDS1 period, in order to enhance ICTs usage, measures will be put in place to develop smart programmes such as smart Government systems, smart agriculture, smart health and smart transport and safe cities through using ICTs.”

Government also notes that “implementation of e-Government services has progressed steadily, through investments in the requisite ICT infrastructure, introduction of e-services to the citizenry in areas such as health, education, research and development, as well as the creation of Community Information Centres in some of the disadvantaged communities.”

Evidence on the ground points to that a lot of work has been covered in laying the ground for a digital economy. The Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (Potraz) has been at the forefront of providing computers and internet to Government departments, schools, police stations and community information centres.

Potraz Director-General Dr Gift Machengete told Sunday News recently that more than 4 282 computers have been distributed to various departments and ministries as the drive towards engineering socio-economic transformation gathers pace. He reiterated that improving access to ICTs was one of the key pillars of the NDS1, which was one of the many important steps signposting the attainment of an upper middle-income society by 2030.

“More than 4 282 computers have been distributed by Potraz. We have set up labs in more than 186 schools with 30 computers each including institutions of higher learning like universities and colleges. This year alone we have set up 45 school laboratories and we expect to surpass 400 by year-end. This means that both the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as well as the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development have benefitted. A total of 1 117 schools have been connected with internet,” said Dr Machengete.

In addition, the ICT infrastructure distribution and connectivity at Government departments will ensure that the general public accesses improved service delivery in line with the global trends of digital economies.

“However, we cannot say schools and tertiary institutions have been the biggest beneficiaries. Connectivity and ICT infrastructure distribution has been cascading to other departments and ministries. At least 352 police stations have been connected with internet while the Ministry of Health has also benefited connectivity with 1 355 clinics connected countrywide,” said Dr Machengete.

Potraz has also established 170 community information centres (CICs) countrywide to achieve equitable access to information and bridge the digital divide between urban and rural communities. Dr Machengete said rural communities had limited access to the internet and the establishment of community information centres will see people in rural areas having free access to the internet.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Courier Services website, more than 1 800 citizens and civil servants have been trained in ICTs use resulting in an improved ICT literacy rate to 60,0 percent. Continued investment in ICTs is also complementing Government efforts with a total of US$8 million having been invested in fibre infrastructure across the country.

With the work underway in the ICT sector, a digital economy is within touching distance.