COMMENT; EDelivers… Hwange Unit 7, 8: A signature project that has benefited every community

Rutendo Nyeve, Features Reporter

WHEN Mr Ndodana Sibanda of Ward 10, Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province left his beloved wife Ms Yengiwe Nyathi back in 2003 to seek greener pastures, he only had one thing in mind; to work for a better future for his family.

While food and clothing were mandatory provisions that he was supposed to send home every month, the bigger vision he had was to one day build a better home for his family. A home that would be unique from the one he grew up in.

He wanted to take his children out of the pole and mud round hut, and at least build a decent brick and mortar room which would be comfortable for his family. Well, greener pastures are not always as green as perceived — dreams were not achieved as promptly as he expected.

However, what kept his head up and chest out was hope, hope for a better future. As a believer, he put his fate on faith, which “is the substance of things hoped for and evidence of things not seen”.

The year 2022 will forever remain a testimony for his family as they are part of 72 families who were re-organised by the Zimbabwe Power Company to pave the way for the 310-kilometre power line corridor which is part of the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 expansion project.

The 72 completed homesteads comprise a kitchen, ablution facilities, and domestic animal kraals, among other basic necessities in a rural home.

“When we were asked by the Government to pave way for this project, we did not understand and we were sceptical and resistant. We thought that they were taking our land and besides, we thought of our parents’ graves. However, as per their promise, we were handed over the completed houses which I can say are state-of-the-art. These houses have really uplifted our lives.

My husband is in South Africa and we have always been trying to work hard to improve our structures, but little did we know that we were going to be recipients of such a massive Government project,” said Ms Nyathi.

Handing over 26 newly built houses for part of the 72 relocated families at Hope Fountain recently, Minister of Energy and Power Development Soda Zhemu said Government made sure that it adhered to the World Bank Performance standards that are to improve the livelihoods of displaced project affected persons.

“The standards state that the livelihoods and standards of living of displaced persons must be restored or improved from pre-displacement levels. In this regard, it is pleasing to note that the standards of living for affected persons in Matabeleland North have been improved from the pre-displacement, as shown by the structures built under the relocation plan.

“The constructed households comprise of professionally designed houses suitable for modern day accommodation, neatly thatched round huts, decent ablution facilities, cattle kraals and potable water sources for the affected families. All these works were done in close liaison with our local government structures,” said Minister Zhemu.

The 72 homestead owners have been unique recipients of the Second Republic signature project. While the nation has immensely benefited from increased power generation and will ultimately bid farewell to load shedding, these 72 families benefited a life-changing phenomena.

“The benefits that have accrued to the Zimbabwean populace are quite a number. The project has created massive employment and provided business to various suppliers in Hwange and nationally. In terms of people who were employed by this project, I can put it at 50 000. The project-affected persons have also benefited as some lived under poor conditions but they now live under decent and comfortable conditions as we have built nice homesteads all through this project,” said ZPC acting general manager Engineer Nobert Matarutse.

The Hwange expansion project has also coincided with the 42km pipeline project that connects Deka High Lift Pump Station to Hwange Power Station which is critical to enhanced operationalisation of the Hwange Thermal Power Station. The scope of the project also includes the refurbishment of the Hwange Water Treatment Plant.

The Deka community is also set to benefit through the provision of three tap-off points for the supply of raw water for gardening and other domestic uses.

“The Deka project has benefited the rural folk as there is a water line that has been constructed. They have been providing labour and other services thus creating employment. They are also benefiting as we have set up tapping points along the pipe for them to benefit water to do their gardening and all,” Eng Matarutse told Sunday News.

Hwange Units 7 and 8 will go down memory lane as one of the biggest projects the Second Republic embarked on. The project has so far seen increased electricity generation. This has helped to meet the growing demand for electricity in Zimbabwe and reduced the occurrence of power shortages and blackouts. It has ensured a more reliable and consistent power supply for households, businesses, and industries.

The project has also spurred economic development. The availability of reliable electricity is crucial for economic development. The successful project is expected to contribute to the growth of industries, attracting investments, and creating job opportunities.

With increased power supply, businesses can operate more efficiently, leading to increased productivity and economic growth.

By diversifying the energy mix, the expansion project has further enhanced energy security in Zimbabwe. The country is less dependent on imported electricity and fossil fuels, reducing the vulnerability to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

It has promoted self-sufficiency in energy production and reduced reliance on external sources. So much noise has been made by imperialist oriented agendas on the impact of the project on the environment however, on the contrary, the project has reduced the environmental impact. The plant utilises modern and efficient technology, which helps to minimise environmental impact compared to older power plants.

The use of cleaner and more efficient processes reduces emissions of greenhouse gases and other pollutants. This contributes to improved air quality and protects the environment, promoting sustainable development.

Community development remains one of the projects’ greatest benefits to the nation. The project created employment opportunities for local communities. This helped to alleviate poverty, improve living standards, and stimulate economic activities in surrounding areas.

Additionally, the power station can also support social infrastructure development, such as schools, hospitals, and roads, benefiting local communities. @nyeve14