COMMENT: Equipping health centres way to go

THE World Health Organisation views health facilities as key in the fight against Covid-19 and has urged countries across the world to invest in the provision of health care.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the capacity of health systems to continue the delivery of essential health services.

“While health systems around the world are being challenged by increasing demand for care of Covid-19 patients, it is critical to maintain preventive and curative services, especially for the most vulnerable populations, such as children, older persons, people living with chronic conditions, minorities and people living with disabilities.

“Countries need to achieve the optimal balance between fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and maintenance of essential health services. WHO has been co-ordinating efforts across several regions and departments to support country implementation of targeted actions to reorganise and maintain access to safe and high-quality essential health services across the life course.”

It is in that light that we commend Government and everyone who has been behind renovations and equipping health centres across the country so that they are ideal for Covid-19 cases.

In Bulawayo, Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital last week started admitting Covid-19 patients and has 20 oxygen points available after it opened its doors for mild to moderate patients.

The 20-bed capacity at the hospital, added to 50 at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), brings to 70 the number of beds for Covid-19 patients at public health institutions in the city. While this is not enough, we however, commend the efforts that have been put by all stakeholders including the diaspora community. Thorngrove is one of the four designated Covid-19 centres in Bulawayo and the third to be fully operational after the one at UBH and another at the privately-run Mater Dei Hospital that has 12 beds.

The Old Bartley Memorial Block (BMB) that houses the Covid-19 block at UBH officially opened on December 3 last year, although about US$9 million is needed for its completion. Since its opening last year, a total of 142 patients have been admitted and of those, 40 died and 102 were discharged. It has a capacity of 112 beds and up to 150 when the need arises.

We note work is still underway at Ekusileni Medical Centre so that it also starts admitting patients after it was identified as another Covid-19 health facility, though progress has been hampered by lack of funding.

Bulawayo City Council director of health services Dr Edwin Sibanda told the media that the opening of Thorngrove has created space for mild to moderate Covid-19 patients. He said severe to critical patients will go to the UBH while asymptomatic residents can still go to Elangeni Training Centre for isolation.

Dr Sibanda also said more resources were needed to ensure Thorngrove is complete and becomes an ideal Covid-19 centre.

“The male section does not have curtains that separate the beds and there is no privacy. The oxygen connections are consumables and we cannot use one connection twice. Our healthcare staff also need motivation as working during the pandemic feels like war as both the patient and the healthcare worker are at risk.

We may need to motivate the staff as much as possible,” said Dr Sibanda.