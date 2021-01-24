COMMENT: Farewell to a true patriot

THE late Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Lieutenant-General (Rtd) Dr Sibusiso Moyo who passed on last week and was declared a national hero will forever be remembered for his contribution to the political, social and economic landscape in Zimbabwe before and after independence.

Dr Moyo, who was fondly referred to as SB, had won the hearts of Zimbabweans across the political divide since taking over as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade at the dawn of the New Dispensation at the end of 2017. He was leading the country’s reengagement drive with the rest of the world, as pronounced by President Mnangagwa. A strategist, good speaker and straight talker, the late Minister was a darling to Zimbabweans from the ruling party and opposition political parties alike.

Those who worked with him during the liberation struggle described him as an open-minded, courageous and honest man whose determination to liberate the country saw him defy his parents’ earnest implorations to return home as they feared he would be killed in a foreign land.

Dr Moyo, who was among a group of about 400 pupils from Manama High School in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South, recruited by Zipra cadres, refused to board one of the buses sent by the Rhodesian government to ferry them back from Botswana. A priest from the Lutheran Church, who was sent by Dr Moyo’s parents to Francistown, Botswana, to fetch him and his peers, failed to convince them to return home. That was a clear sign of dedication and love for the motherland.

Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo, last week told our sister paper Chronicle, how he and his late cousin, Dr Moyo, refused to be cowed into submission by the repressive Rhodesian government. Not even fervent pleas by their parents could stand in their way. Air Marshal Moyo said they had already agreed as a team comprising folks from their home village, Mberengwa, to proceed to Zambia for military training, “come thunder come lightning”.

“We were part of the Manama High School students who had successfully crossed into Botswana under the guidance of guerillas who were operating in the Gwanda area. Soon after we had arrived in Francistown, there was pressure, which was put on the Botswana government by the Smith regime to try and get the Manama students back.

“The Rhodesian government dispatched the buses and relatives to collect us from Francistown. SB and I, including others from our area in Mberengwa, sat down as a team and agreed that only one person was going to represent them. Since I was the most senior, I volunteered to go and meet Reverend Shiri who had been sent by our parents to come and collect us.

“The message that I gave Rev Shiri was that we are not returning home until after independence. It was not a question of being forced because those who did want to go to Zambia had an opportunity to get onto the buses and return home, and of course, a few offered to return. Most of the buses went back virtually empty.”

Umzingwane legislator and chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services, Brigadier- General (Rtd) Levy Mayihlome added that Cde SB was a fearless, hardworking and innovative soldier who never gave up on what he wanted to achieve.

“We worked together doing strategic planning for the Zimbabwe National Army and then he was Lieutenant-Colonel and being our leader. He was a person who would never give up no matter how difficult the situation was. He was a rare breed of military officers, a workaholic and fearless and would not allow any obstacle to stand his way. He was visible in whatever we did as military officers.”

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also Zanu PF national chairperson said President Mnangagwa and the party saw it fit to honour Lt-Gen Moyo as national hero for the contributions he made during the liberation struggle and after independence.

Cde Albert Nguluvhe, Zanu-PF Beitbridge East legislator, said Dr Moyo was his friend with whom he shared the same desk at Manama High School. He described him as a very intelligent and disciplined pupil.

“His death is coming as a shock and I have lost a good friend and a scholar and I was not surprised when he got his PhD. Even when he was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, he handled that ministry very well, particularly looking at his engagement and reengagement efforts.”