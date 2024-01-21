COMMENT: Fight against cholera is everyone’s responsibility

ACCORDING to mayoclinic.org, cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water. Cholera causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration. Left untreated, cholera can be fatal within hours, even in previously healthy people.

The website further says modern sewage and water treatment have virtually eliminated cholera in industrialised countries. However, cholera is easily treated. Death from severe dehydration can be prevented with a simple and inexpensive rehydration solution. The major symptoms of cholera include: Diarrhoea (stool appears pale and milky), fatigue and weakness, nausea and vomiting, dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, low blood pressure, loose skin and dry mouth, rapid heartbeat and weight loss.

The country is fighting the spread of cholera, with the Ministry of Health and Child Care last week saying cholera has spread to 58 districts countrywide following a surge of new infections over the festive season when the movement of people across the country peaked.

New cases of cholera were reported in Uzumba Maramba-Pfungwe, Mazowe, Mbire, Centenary, Kariba, and Zvimba over the holiday season. However, Harare, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces remain the most affected. In addition, Hwange last week reported that it had reported cases of cholera.

Ministry of Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Dr Aspect Maunganidze said the Government was enhancing its response to the outbreak by setting up mobile cholera treatment centres in the most affected areas.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to set up cholera treatment centres in areas where cases are being reported and setting up of oral rehydration centres in the community. We have been raising awareness on cholera prevention and control measures such as washing of hands at all times before handling food and after using toilets.”

Following the opening of schools for the first term, Dr Maunganidze called on education authorities to continue observing preventive protocols to ensure the safety of children.

After the outbreak in Hwange, the Local Board banned all open-air worshipping and started closing all unlicensed food preparation outlets that are mushrooming in the mining town as it battles to contain the spread of cholera within its jurisdiction.

“This move is necessitated by a recent cholera outbreak, which has been reported in Hwange urban. We have also banned all open-air church gatherings and all worship activities at premises without ablution facilities,” reads the statement from the Local Board.

Our sister paper, Chronicle reported last week that for almost a year, raw sewage has been spilling at a house in Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo with the occupants enduring pungent smells and nauseating sights of human waste strewn in their yard. Raw sewage is also flowing into Mthombowesizwe Primary School in Entumbane and Lobengula Primary School in Mzilikazi, putting learners at risk of contracting diseases. This is an example of poor service delivery by the Bulawayo City Council, which has put the lives of residents at risk.

Experts say everyone is vulnerable to cholera, with the exception of infants who get immunity from nursing mothers who have previously had cholera. Nonetheless, certain factors can make one more vulnerable to the disease or more likely to have severe signs and symptoms. This therefore calls for everyone to be on high alert and ensure cleanliness to stop the spread of cholera.