COMMENT: Funding of road repairs a masterstroke

“An effective and efficient road network plays a vital role in delivering economic success and also stimulating and enabling economic development.

Roads enable economic growth by connecting companies to their employees, suppliers and customers.”

The on-going Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) funded by Government, is a brilliant initiative that has started to change the road landscape in the country, and by so doing, contributing to the country’ s economic recovery as goods and services can now be moved more efficiently

. In addition, an area with a bad road network struggles to attract businesspeople and transport operators, which impacts negatively on socio-economic issues.

According to the latest ERRP2 progress report tabled in Cabinet recently, 11 555km of gravel roads were graded between March and December 2021 against a target of 17 567.

In addition, close to 1 000 km of urban and trunk roads were reconstructed countrywide out of the planned 1 426km.

The scope of works also included pothole patching (5 227km), gravelling (2 569km), drainage construction and repair (1 678km), resealing (182km), gully reclamation (287km), verge clearing (10 000km) and drains clearing (6 166km).

“At the national level, significant progress had been made in implementing the ERRP2 by December 31, 2021 on the repair and construction of drainage structures, as well as the reclamation of gullies and the repair of wash-aways, where the percentage completion of works was above 70 percent.

“However, this fell short of the 83,33 percent completion required at that time considering that the 10 out of 12 months had expired.

“Much of the delayed implementation of projects was attributable to roads authorities’ slow start even after receiving their first advance payments in April/May 2021.

“It was evident that there are skills gaps in public procurement and poor supervision by the provincial technical committees and subordinate structures were the root causes of the slow start.”

Nonetheless, to ensure that road rehabilitation continues, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) announced last week that it had this year increased to $17 billion, from $9,5 billion in 2021, the funding to be distributed among road authorities across the country’s 10 provinces.

The biggest chunk of the funding amounting to $6,337 billion will go the Department of Roads to cater for the repair of major roads while the District Development Fund (DDF) will receive $4,5 billion towards feeder roads rehabilitation.

Bulawayo City Council will get $338 232 414, while Harare City Council will receive $1 116 288 970 with other provinces getting their own portions.

The funds will be disbursed under the Government’s ongoing Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), which has scored major success in restoring sound road infrastructure since its inception in 2021.

The funds will be disbursed to road authorities, which include the Department of Roads under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, the District Development Fund under the Office of the President and Cabinet and the various urban and rural district councils.

In a statement, Zinara board chairman Dr George Manyaya said Zinara has a mandate to audit all the 93 road authorities in the country to ensure that the funds allocated were used for their intended purpose.

“It’s not a secret that the current state of our roads is worrisome and resultantly as you may recall His Excellency the President Dr ED Mnangagwa in February 2021 declared all roads to be in a state of national disaster following the heavy rains that we received during the 2020-2021 rainy season.

The President went on to launch the Emergency Rehabilitation Road Programme 2 (ERRP2) to urgently ameliorate the devastation of our road infrastructure.

“The (ERRP2) is in line with the ethos of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) whose key aspirations include Infrastructural Development as a key enabler in attaining Vision 2030.”

He said fund disbursements will start possibly in mid-March when rains are anticipated to have subsided.

The programme is just what the doctor ordered, following years of neglect of the roads by local authorities, especially in towns and cities.