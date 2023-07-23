COMMENT: Hail Government for religiously improving workers’ welfare

HUMAN capital is the major source of economic growth as there is a tangible increase through productivity and technological advancement. Most developing and developed countries realise the crucial role human capital development play in engendering the overall development of their nations. To put it in clear terms, human capital development is the major source of economic growth in any nation. It is also a basic imperative that both human capital development and economic development are closely linked. It is through the skills set and education of the human capital that the economy derives its growth. It is thus important to state that without human capital development, there can be no accelerated economic development. Human capital actually refers to the experiences, knowledge, education, and skill set that workers contribute to the economy. All these provide value as the skill set automatically leads to an increase in productivity,” says Sabuj Ahmed, in an online article on human capital.

The role of workers in any given country can thus not be over emphasised. It even becomes more critical for government workers who are tasked with the principal role to implement and push through government policies and programmes. While they have to keep on sharpening their skills to meet modern demands of their jobs, it is also important that their welfare is taken care of. It is behind that background that we applaud the Government for religiously improving salaries and working conditions for Government workers. This will ensure that the workers dedicate their time and effort in fulfilling their mandate and set goals.

The Government has continued to improve salaries and working conditions of workers, as was pronounced by President Mnangagwa since he assumed office five years ago. President Mnangagwa has been consistent, arguing that employees’ wages, salaries and welfare should be improved in line with the growing economy.

In his address to mark 2022 Workers’ Day celebrations at State House in Harare, the President commended workers’ invaluable contribution towards growing the economy, which has since transitioned from stability to growth.

“Through the hard, honest work of our workers, the Zimbabwean economy has now graduated from stabilisation to growth. In this regard, your dignity as workers, your value, wages and salaries must be commensurate with the resultant improving macro-economic fundamentals. Employers are challenged to respect and honour the efforts being made by workers in modernising and industrialising Zimbabwe,” he was quoted as saying.

The President said Government will continue to implement various measures to ensure prices of basic commodities remain stable so that workers’ salaries are not eroded.

“It is regrettable that prices have of late been increasing due to imported inflation. My Government remains seized with redressing the situation through comprehensive strategies to ensure that there is no erosion of disposable incomes.”

Last week, Government workers received an increase in their salaries, both in local currency and foreign currency, which went a long way in improving their livelihood and boosting their morale. It is hoped that workers will also play their part and keep their shoulders behind the wheel and contribute to the growth of the economy and the country at large.