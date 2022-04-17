COMMENT: Happy birthday Zimbabwe

THE country marks 42 years of self-rule tomorrow.

It is a momentous occasion that reminds us of who we are as Zimbabweans, where we come from, where we desire to go and what we stand for.

As we reflect on the past and celebrate the triumph through the barrel of the gun by our brave liberation fighters, let us also take time to celebrate the economic and social achievements made thus far.

And specifically, it’s time to celebrate the people centred economic and social policies championed by the New Dispensation led by President Mnangagwa.

And, for the first time, the country marks this sacred day away from Harare as the commemorative festivities will be held in Bulawayo, the country’s second largest capital.

And as President Mnangagwa has already stressed; “This is much more than a mere change of venue and geography.

It is a profound statement on collective ownership of the day.

We all share it as Zimbabweans, regardless of village, town, city, district or province. Indeed, that day unites us all as one people, whatever our colour, creed, tribe, sub-culture, language, age or gender. For that reason, no one place or city monopolises its commemoration.”

The President added; “From this year going into the future, all our regions will take turns to host this very important day so our whole Nation identifies with it in equal measure.

Again, this is more than a mere hosting responsibility; it is an opportunity for the national leadership to concentrate its focus on specific and peculiar needs of each region when it hosts this national event.

In future, the host region must arrange for a week-long conference preceding the Anniversary, and during which the focus will be on it exclusively.

This neatly dovetails with our broader, constitutionally mandated policy of devolution by which powers of, and decisions on, governance and development cascades down to regions.”

It is also an opportunity for Bulawayo, the melting pot of arts and culture in the country, to exhibit its subcultures. National Culture is critical to the identity and collective being of us an independent people.

“The coming into play and national visibility of individual sub-cultures and languages help establish variety, wholeness and balance to our National Culture and Being.

This is as it should be in a free Zimbabwe where national commemorative platforms must display our whole identity as a people, in its mosaic richness,” President Mnangagwa is on record as saying.

As we celebrate the Independence Day, we also pay tribute to the brave sons and daughters of the soil who sacrificed their lives to take up arms and fight against colonial oppression.

Many lost their lives, many lost their limbs while many came back home with physical and emotional scars. But all their sacrifices were not in vain. Happy birthday Zimbabwe. Amhlophe, Makorokoto!