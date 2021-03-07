COMMENT: Ignore naysayers, get vaccinated

THE World Health Organisation says Covid-19 vaccines produce protection against the disease, as a result of developing an immune response to the coronavirus.

It adds that developing immunity through vaccination means there is a reduced risk of developing illness and its consequences. This immunity helps people to fight the virus if exposed. In addition, getting vaccinated also “protects people around you, because if you are protected from getting infected and from the disease, you are less likely to infect someone else. This is particularly important to protect people at increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19, such as healthcare providers, older or elderly adults, and people with other medical conditions.”

The government has been vaccinating front line workers across the country in the past two weeks with a good measure of success. What is pleasing is that there has been no cases of adverse reactions from the vaccines, something which should encourage more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Furthermore, this means there is no reason whatsoever for people to entertain those who have been discouraging the masses from getting vaccinated.

Last Tuesday, it was reported that there had been no known adverse reactions among the 25 077 people inoculated using the Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine since the country began its vaccination programme.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa highlighted that Government would be closely guided by a team of experts as it rolls out the vaccine programme to other sections of the community.

“Russia Federation, Republic of India and the United Kingdom have all pledged donation of various vaccines, with Russia promising 20 000 of the Sputnik V vaccine and India promising 75 000 doses. Government has established a team of experts drawn from academia, ministry of Health and Child Care and research and clinical practitioners to monitor the effectiveness of the vaccines. The teams’ recommendations will guide the country’s vaccination rollout programme at all times. No major adverse reactions have been recorded to date, except for the single case of a minor reaction which manifested in a rush,” she said.

Experts say it is important that people get vaccinated to protect themselves from the virus. They say Covid-19 can have serious and life-threatening complications. And if anyone gets sick, that person can spread the disease to friends, family, and others around them.

According to the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), vaccines will work with a person’s immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if one is exposed. The CDC also urges non-pharmaceutical prevention methods like wearing face masks and social distancing which help reduce chances of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough.

Last week, it was also reported that modalities for the shipment of 75 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated to Zimbabwe by India have been finalised. This was disclosed by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is the Minister of Health and Child Care, following his meeting with Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Vijay Khanduja who paid him a courtesy call. The two discussed plans for the bulk purchase of vaccines.

“We have just finished our very important meeting with the Ambassador of India here in Zimbabwe Mr Khanduja.

We had a very fruitful meeting and it was to check and agree on how we can proceed on the donation of the 75 000 doses given to His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, by the Indian Prime Minister,” said VP Chiwenga after the meeting.

“All the papers are now in place and we are now discussing the modalities of how it can come to Zimbabwe in the shortest possible time. We are also going to be purchasing vaccines for the vaccination programme against Covid-19,” said VP Chiwenga.