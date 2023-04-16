COMMENT: Independence Day: Blood was not shed in vain

WITH our independence, we got back our land, a constant silent reminder that we did not shed our blood in vain. With indigenisation, beneficiation and commitment to farming, the benefits of our hard-won independence from our land will always flow. It is therefore imperative to guard our independence jealously, declared the Patriot in an article titled “Guard our independence” in 2017.

On Tuesday, Zimbabweans from all walks of life will come in unison, celebrating the day of our independence from colonial bondage. It is a hallmark day with a huge bearing on the lives of the people of Zimbabwe. With independence, Zimbabweans could attain self-rule, decide on the leadership they want and decide their own destiny, politically, economically and socially.

It does not matter which political party or religion one belongs to, the fruits of independence are being enjoyed by everyone. It is against that background that every Zimbabwean must guard jealously the independence of this great nation. Zimbabweans are now able to access education, health and other social amenities despite the colour of their skin, thanks to our independence.

We also take this opportunity to pay homage to the gallant sons and daughters of this country who came out in numbers from all corners to answer the call of patriotism to fight against the colonial Smith regime. Without their love and sacrifice, we would not be free today.

This year’s Independence celebration will be held at Mount Darwin High School in Mashonaland Central province and will run under the theme: [email protected]: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo /Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabaninilo. In line with Government’s devolution and decentralisation thrust, the Children’s Party Celebrations will be held at Pfura Stadium, Mount Darwin Centre tomorrow.

Learners have been mobilised from all provinces for the Children’s Party as well as providing entertainment and mass displays. An additional 400 children will be drawn from the districts in the hosting province, bringing the total to 1 500 children. Furthermore, President Mnangagwa will lead in planting at least 43 trees tomorrow at the Independence Celebrations venue to mark 43 years of Independence. An assortment of fruit trees will be planted at the Mount Darwin High School orchard, according to the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Cde Monica Mutsvangwa.

According to the official programme, the festivities will start at 0600hrs and end at 1430hrs. Around 45 000 people are expected to attend the celebrations. Singers, Alick Macheso and Paradzai Messi will provide entertainment for the main Independence Celebrations. They will be complemented by a cultural act of 100 artists who will synchronise with the 500 school children doing gymnastics, and supported by the Zimbabwe Republic Police band. In the afternoon there will be a soccer match between Dynamos and Highlanders for the Independence Trophy at Mount Darwin High School, with His Excellency the President as the guest of honour. In the evening, there will be a musical gala at Pfura Stadium.

Happy birthday Zimbabwe!