COMMENT: Land, as the main agric input, is irreplaceable

Land is one of the most important aspects of life. In agricultural production, the role of land, as the main input, is irreplaceable. Economically, land is the most efficient wealth-generating asset for farmers and is also an important factor for economic growth, (Mohammad Rondhi, etal, 2018).

According to Praburaj L (2018), land has already made a significant contribution to the economic prosperity of advanced countries and its role in the economic development of less developed countries is also of vital importance.

“In other words, where per capita real income is low, the emphasis is being laid on agriculture and other primary industries. The history of England is clear evidence that Agricultural Revolution preceded the Industrial Revolution there. In U.S.A. and Japan, also agricultural development has helped to a greater extent in the process of their industrialisation.”

Experts agree that increased agricultural output and productivity tend to contribute substantially to an overall economic development of a country, thus it will be rational and appropriate to place greater emphasis on further development of the agricultural sector.

The emphasis on agriculture that the Second Republic has put is ideal, and the benefits of that trajectory are there for all to see. The bumper harvest realised in the last agricultural season was not by accident. It was through the efforts of the government which supported communal and commercial farmers with inputs and other necessary elements.

While the demand for land has risen in recent years with more people now interested in farming, encouraged by success stories of fellow Zimbabweans, the truth is that land is a finite resource. It is behind that reason that the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is in the process of developing a database, for the purpose of matching available underutilised and unproductive land units with potential joint venture partners.

This comes after Government approved a Joint Venture Agreement Framework which allows investors to undertake farming operations with the consent of Government. In a statement recently, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka encouraged joint ventures as he said not all applicants for land would get it as it was a finite resource.

“May I take this opportunity to remind all applicants for land that land is a finite resource, therefore, not every applicant will get land. However, I wish to highlight that one does not need to have land in order to do business on land.

It is in this regard that the Ministry encourages joint ventures on unproductive land. A joint venture database, for the purpose of match-making available underutilised and unproductive land units with potential joint ventures partners is being developed,” said Dr Masuka.

In pursuit of Vision 2030, through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) economic policy and the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy implementation framework, the Minister said Government will transform the agriculture sector by making farming a business, while leaving no household, village and youth behind.