COMMENT: Let’s celebrate pride of identity

YESTERDAY Zimbabwe joined the rest of the continent in celebrating Africa Day, a momentous occasion that commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now known as the African Union (AU).

The day has, however, evolved over the years from one where the continent celebrates its ability to come together and define its development path into a celebration of African pride, identity, culture, heritage and achievements.

It has taken a nuanced humanistic approach from a political one and now provides an opportunity to showcase the diversity of African cultures and the shared values of Pan-Africanism.

The day now represents the enormous promise and potential of the African continent. It highlights the progress made by Africa in various areas and President Mnangagwa stressed that in his address to the nation when he outlined the Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investment, job creation, and sustainable development.

He emphasised the need for African nations to work together, setting aside differences and embracing a collective vision for progress and prosperity.

He also stressed the importance of unity in addressing the challenges faced by the continent, such as poverty, inequality and underdevelopment while acknowledging the historical significance of Africa Day, reflecting on the sacrifices made by the continent’s founding leaders in the struggle for liberation and independence.

He urged Zimbabweans to honour their heroes and heroines who fought for freedom, reminding them that the country’s hard-won independence should be cherished and protected.

President Mnangagwa also emphasised the importance of embracing African identity and culture. He urged Zimbabweans to celebrate their diverse heritage, recognising that it is the richness of this diversity that makes Africa unique.

The President encouraged the preservation of traditional customs and values, as they form the foundation for a strong and united African society while highlighting the need for economic growth and development in Zimbabwe and the wider African continent. He expressed his belief in Africa’s potential to become a leading global player, not only in terms of resources but also in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

He said Zimbabwe has made commendable strides in fostering and preserving its unique identity and culture.

It is against that background, vision and direction that we urge all citizens to put their hands on deck and ensure we drive the country and the continent at large to what we want.

The emphasis has always been on the need for Africa to be able to provide home-grown solution to its problems without having to import everything from the West whose colonial hangover is still alive.

Africa has also provided aides to the neo-colonial machinations of the West through various sponsored regime agents masked in the so-called democratic movements.

Africa Day therefore serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to unlock Africa’s full potential and the celebrations are no longer limited to a single day, they can be stretched out and spread over a period of days or weeks, with various events and activities taking place to honour the African culture and heritage.

It is a time to celebrate African unity, culture and achievements while also reflecting on the work that lies ahead for a prosperous and peaceful Africa.

It is crucial to reflect on the significance of this special occasion and the role it plays in celebrating the rich diversity of our continent.

Zimbabwe, a country steeped in history and cultural heritage, has long been at the forefront of championing the preservation of African identity.

One of Zimbabwe’s remarkable achievements in fostering identity and culture is through its commitment to education. The country has recognised the importance of imparting knowledge about its rich history and cultural practices to younger generations.

By integrating cultural education into the national curriculum, Zimbabwe ensures that its heritage is passed down from one generation to the next, reinforcing a strong sense of identity among its people.

Zimbabwe’s commitment to promoting cultural festivals and events is another noteworthy aspect of its efforts. The country embraces its diversity by hosting various celebrations that showcase different ethnic traditions and customs. These events provide an opportunity for Zimbabweans to come together, learn from one another and appreciate the unique cultural tapestry that weaves the nation together.

Furthermore, Zimbabwe’s dedication to preserving its cultural heritage can be seen in its investment in cultural institutions and infrastructure. Museums, galleries and cultural centres play a vital role in safeguarding and promoting traditional art, music and literature. By providing a platform for artistes and cultural practitioners, Zimbabwe ensures that its cultural heritage continues to thrive and evolve.

We want to commend the Government for putting up splendid work in the preservation of cultural diversity through such efforts as recognising all the languages in the country as it fosters a deep sense of inclusivity.

As we commemorate the culture week itself an offshoot of Africa Day, let us take a moment to appreciate the efforts that the country has made in preserving its identity and culture which serves as an inspiration to other nations on the continent, highlighting the importance of embracing our roots and celebrating the rich tapestry of African heritage.

Africa Day is a reminder of the power that lies in our shared history, culture and identity. Let’s use this occasion to foster unity, understanding and respect for one another’s diverse backgrounds. Together, we can continue to celebrate and preserve Africa’s vibrant cultural mosaic for generations to come.