COMMENT: Let’s embrace the spirit of oneness and giving this festive season

THE festive season, a period characterised by a lot of merry-making and gallivanting by excited individuals within our communities, is once again upon us. By its nature the festive season is a period of holidaying, giving and for families to spend time together.

To some, it is the time to visit long-forgotten relatives in rural areas, and that comes with a lot of travelling. Others travel to the country’s resort areas to unwind with their loved ones. At the same time, some gather especially on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve at leisure spots dotted around our urban centres and business centres in the case of rural areas.

While we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, we, however, take this opportunity to call upon our fellow citizens to show the spirit of oneness and giving so that we all enjoy this period.

To those travelling especially drivers, they should drive with caution and avoid speeding to reduce carnage on our highways which have become synonymous with the festive season.

It should not be lost to us that criminals also come out in full force to display their obnoxious skills, committing armed robberies, murder and other criminal activities such as pick-pocketing.

We are therefore, grateful and take solace in the assuring words of the country’s Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga who was quoted in the mainstream media last Friday as saying police officers have been widely deployed to conduct a traffic blitz, stop and searches as well as motorised, cycle and foot patrols to curb criminal activities and traffic accidents.

Comm-General Matanga also warned drivers of both public and private vehicles to avoid speeding, overloading, and mixing goods with passengers among other road traffic offences.

“For those going on holiday in all parts of the country, let us be alert and safety conscious to curb cases of robbery, murder and other crimes. I, therefore, implore families, businesspeople, and institutions to avoid carrying or keeping large sums of money at home or offices to curb robbery cases.

“The safety and security of children should also be prioritised during this period. As the nation steps up the fight against drug and substance abuse in the country, may I urge the public to continue giving my office information on drug barons and suppliers for the law to take its course.”

We agree with Comm-Gen Matanga that the police should keep a hawk’s eye on those with nefarious and fiendish behaviour and swiftly bring them to book. As for the motoring public the police should not hesitate in throwing those found driving while under the influence of alcohol to the cells and only release them when alcohol levels have subsided.

As we have said above the festive season is a period of giving, we urge our people to keep the spirit of Ubuntu alive. We Africans are renowned for our group solidarity, so we expect the same spirit to be pervasive in our communities with families taking care of their not so fortunate neighbours and relatives.