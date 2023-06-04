COMMENT: Leverage on Culture Month to fight cultural imperialism

CULTURE is an integral part of human life, providing a framework for understanding the world and our place within it. It has been described as “the way of life” of a particular group of people, including their beliefs, values, customs, behaviours, and material objects. As such, culture plays an important role in shaping the societies we live in, says Happy Sharer (2023) in online article.

She added: “Culture is often seen as the foundation upon which societies are built. It provides a set of shared experiences, beliefs, and values that inform the behaviour of individuals within a given community. Culture can shape our views of the world, our sense of identity, and our relationships with others.

“Culture plays an important role in determining the norms and values of any given society. These norms and values inform the way people think and behave, and they are often shaped by religious, political, and philosophical beliefs. For example, certain cultures may emphasize the importance of family, while others may prioritise individual achievement. Similarly, some cultures may have strict rules regarding gender roles, while others may be more egalitarian.

“Cultural norms and values can also dictate what is considered acceptable or unacceptable behaviour. For instance, certain cultures may prohibit certain types of dress or forbid same-sex relationships. These norms and values serve to define a society’s moral boundaries and provide a sense of order and stability.”

In view of the Culture Month, it is important that young people are taught to value their culture and heritage. Without culture, societies cannot be solid. In most cases, societies that do not value culture have their young people swallowed by cultural imperialism. In 2001, Unesco adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity and in December 2002, the UN General Assembly, declared May 21 to be the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

As President Mnangagwa said when he officially launched the Culture Month in Binga recently, Zimbabweans must be proud of their culture and heritage and not sell out to foreign cultures as this will spell doom to the nation.

“As we celebrate the Culture Month, I challenge citizens of our country to revisit and live within our cultural values of integrity, love, dignity, hard honest work, tolerance, respect and discipline. Safeguarding our culture requires that we uphold ubuntu/hunhu in order to deal with vices and societal challenges that are negatively affecting our youth. Drugs, substance abuse, immorality, indiscipline and disrespect among the youth threaten our national character, moral fibre and the future of our country,” he said.

Zimbabweans should therefore embrace the cultural month commemorations as they help display the nation’s our rich cultural diversity from different ethnic groups towards understanding one another and fostering cohesion, peace and unity. The national commemoration of the cultural month also gives the nation an opportunity to celebrate its rich heritage and helps to strengthen unity, integration, and a sense of collective identity as Zimbabwean people.

“Additionally, this event allows us to reflect on how we can ride on our cultural creative industry, as well as the unique aspects of our localities and cultural heritage for the attainment of sustainable socio-economic development, right from the community level. Our beloved motherland is richly endowed with beneficial cultural practices as well as tangible and intangible heritage which define us as Zimbabweans,” said the President.