COMMENT: Makorokoro basks in ED’s presence

THE people of Makorokoro, a village tucked in the western part of Zimbabwe, in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South Province just close to the border with Botswana could have been forgiven for thinking they were a forgotten lot in the country’s political, economic and social spheres. This is because the village is rarely in the news, either positively or negatively. To some it seems as if it did not exist at all.

Makorokoro, a very remote and relatively quiet area is accessible by road from Bulawayo either via Plumtree Town or Maphisa Growth Point in Kezi. In fact, through Kezi the distance is a little bit shorter. The economy of the area which is part of Ward 17 in Mangwe District is largely centred around subsistence farming and livestock farming.

During the armed struggle Makorokoro was part of a corridor which was used by patriotic and brave youngsters as they embarked on their journey to cross into Botswana on their way to join the armed struggle.

The village and its inhabitants therefore played a crucial part in the country’s political making as they gave the young men and women provisions and directions to the crossing points and they are proud of that.

On Wednesday last week, the sleepy village woke up from a deep slumber when President Mnangagwa landed there to launch the Presidential Rural Development Scheme. The visit by President Mnangagwa ignited excitement among locals, most of whom, were probably seeing a Head of State and Government for the first time.

While to some, President Mnangagwa was in Makorokoro as part of his normative duties of leading the country, to us that visit was testimony to the President’s promise that in the Second Republic no one would be left behind.

The President’s visit was telling on many fronts. In fact, it was an exhibition of strong, honest, non-partisan, statemanship and inclusive leadership. We have no doubt that the President’s presence generated a special feeling among the villagers of Makorokoro and other parts of the region who felt that they were being led by a man who cares about them despite their geographical location.

We have to applaud President Mnangagwa for living by his words that no one would be left behind as he leads the country in turning around its economic fortunes and in nation building. It is not everyday that people who live in such remote parts of this world have the chance to spend a day with their leaders in particular a Head of State and Government.

Since coming into power, President Mnangagwa has in fact shown unparalleled commitment of treating communities equally and in attending to the aspirations of the country’s population.

As for the people of Matabeleland the Second Republic has attended to the region’s crucial projects and grievances, something which some believe was glaringly missing some years back.

The much-talked-about Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project is just around the corner as its first phase, the construction of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam is on its final stages of completion.

The Second Dispensation has also given due recognition to local liberation heroes such as the legendary Moffat Hadebe, a commander of the 60s battles against the colonial government while people are now openly discussing the Gukurahundi issue.

We have also seen major capital project developments being implemented around the region, all signs of a Government that is not discriminating against anyone.

We are therefore, sure that as the country marches towards the achievement of an upper-middle-income economy which is the import of the Vision 2030, the people of Makorokoro will be part of the celebrating lot as the President has always paid particular attention to the communities’ needs.

The script of a number of communities that he has so far visited have changed and a number of communities can testify to that.