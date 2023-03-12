COMMENT: Old Gwanda Road repair model: What the doctored ordered

HAYES (2022) describes a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract as “a model used to finance large projects, typically infrastructure projects developed through public-private partnerships. The BOT scheme refers to the initial concession by a public entity such as a local government to a private firm to both build and operate the project in question.

After a set time frame, control of the project is returned to the public entity.”

He adds that BOT projects are normally large-scale, greenfield infrastructure projects that would otherwise be financed, built, and operated solely by the government.

A BOT can be broken down into three distinct phases: Build: A private company agrees to build a public infrastructure project for the Government. Operate: It then proceeds to operate and manage the facility for an agreed-upon period, during which it should recoup its outlay and start making money. Transfer: After the concessionary period, the company transfers ownership back to the public entity.

We are happy that such an innovative model has been proposed by a local businessman based abroad, who has pledged to repair the Old Gwanda Road. Our sister paper, Chronicle reported last week that an Umzingwane District-born businessman has engaged Government to inject US$150 million to rehabilitate 120KM Old Gwanda Road under a BOT arrangement.

Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo who runs Zwane Enterprises said he has an American partner and they obtained a bank guarantee for the project.

Old Gwanda Road passes through Matopo High School and motorists have decried the state of the road. Eng Mbambo said coming from Silobi area under Chief Mathe, he has had first-hand experience on the state of the road hence it was dear for him to have the road fixed.

He said he approached Government under a Public-Private-Partnership to reconstruct the road and recoup his investment over a 25-year period.

“I actually come from Silobi which is about 60km and halfway to Gwanda from Bulawayo that is where my rural home is. So, the road is very, very bad and just to get home you need two-and-half hours,” he said.

Eng Mbambo told Chronicle that they have applied to Government to be granted the project under a BOT scheme and are waiting for the concession to be approved. He said when they complete constructing the road they will erect two tollgates which will enable them to recoup their investment. Indeed, it is a good move that is expected to transform the local community.

Umzingwane MP Cde Levi Mayihlome echoed the sentiments by President Mnangagwa that people in the diaspora should be engaged in developing their own country.

“Here you are talking about investors coming from the communities, you are talking about professionals in the diaspora who are bringing their expertise and their money.

The good thing is that they come from that area. They are passionate about their area and are concerned about its development,” he said.

We believe such a model has to be replicated in other areas, as it augments efforts being made by Government to improve infrastructure both in urban and rural areas. We urge other Zimbabweans locally and in the diaspora to emulate Engineer Mbambo. We definitely need more people who are like-minded.