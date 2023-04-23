COMMENT: Peace breeds development

THE country’s independence is a “sacred gift” that was not given on a silver platter and should be honoured through unity, patriotism and hard work for economic development of the country.

These were words of wisdom by President Mnangagwa to the country when addressing thousands of people at the 43rd independence celebrations at Mt Darwin High School, Mashonaland Central Province last Tuesday. He added that the nation must emulate the country’s gallant freedom fighters whose selflessness and sacrifices brought the country’s independence.

“Together in unity, we will guard and defend our independence. We will work hard for the prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe. Long Live our independence! Fellow Zimbabweans; We are a fearless, resolute and unrelenting people. In spite of the many hurdles that our country has been subjected to, including the 23 years of illegal sanctions, our flame of independence forever burns,” President Mnangagwa said.

President Mnangagwa said the nation should protect the hard-won independence as the country heads towards the 2023 harmonised elections. He called on Zimbabweans to remain united and defend the independence which was brought by the sacrifices of those who fought in the liberation struggle. The call for peace and unity by President Mnangagwa dovetails with what the United Nations yearns for.

“The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 25 September 2015, recognises not only that peace and security are prerequisites for achieving sustainable development, but that sustainable development provides the pathway to peaceful societies. This new peace-centred agenda is inclusive and ambitious and could usher in a new spirit of global solidarity. With its five pillars of peace, people, planet, prosperity and partnerships, it opens a new era of development. Translating its 17 goals and 169 targets into concrete action on the ground will only be possible with the support and engagement of all major stakeholders, including Governments, civil society, business, academia, parliaments, and international organisations,” according to the UN website.

Furthermore, it does not matter which political party or religion one belongs to, the fruits of independence are being enjoyed by everyone. It is against this background that every Zimbabwean must guard jealously the independence of this great nation. Zimbabweans are now able to access education, health, and other social amenities despite the colour of their skin, thanks to our independence.

With our independence, we got back our land, a constant silent reminder that we did not shed our blood in vain. With indigenisation, beneficiation, and commitment to farming, the benefits of our hard-won independence from our land will always flow. It is therefore imperative to guard our independence jealously, declared the Patriot in an article titled “Guard our independence” in 2017.