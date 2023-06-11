COMMENT: Peace is invaluable, violence is expensive

THE call for peace and tranquillity during general elections is a responsibility of all peace-loving persons and civil society organisations because peace is invaluable while violence is very expensive. Unfortunately, the effect of violence has no particular formula and it is not also a respecter of persons —anyone can be a victim in violent situations. This is why a peaceful environment is a very significant factor in every democracy and it must be jealously guarded by all parties involved in any electoral process. Praying for peace in the nation is the divine responsibility of every peace-loving person as indicated in Jeremiah 29 verse 7, ‘‘Also seek peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile,” wrote Felix Klutse in a Ghanaian publication last October.

We also remember the slogan left to the nation by the late Vice-President, John Landa Nkomo. “Peace begins with you; peace begins with me; peace begins with all of us!” the late VP Landa John Nkomo used to rhyme. Cde Nkomo was trying to implore people to appreciate that each one of us has an obligation to seek and uphold peace; that peace is everyone’s responsibility.

As we approach the general elections pencilled in for August 23, we remind each other once more that violence has no place in our society. We say so aware that there are some people who often resort to violence to get things their way, which is unlawful. We urge political parties and anyone actively involved in the campaign period to go about their business in a civil manner and not violate other’s people’s rights. President Mnangagwa has also repeatedly urged the nation to be peaceful before, during, and after the elections.

“Let me sternly warn those bent on political violence that a harsh response awaits them. We consider political violence a challenge to the whole State, in which case all levers of the State: the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary, must act in concert, and with a strong, unflinching sense of shared resolve and common purpose, to stamp it out. Those guilty of acts of political violence, or for inciting political violence, must be speedily put away so they do not become a menace to our society, and to its democratic processes. If it means setting up special courts for the speedy trial of those accused of perpetrating or instigating political violence, so be it,” said the President in his weekly column published in this newspaper last week.

President Mnangagwa added that politicians must accept the outcome of the elections and never resort to violence as there are legal avenues to solve any dispute.

“Fourth and last, true democrats are magnanimous winners and good losers. One cannot enter an electoral contest for just one outcome, namely an outcome in which one is the only winner. Surely that is not the frame of mind helpful to a free and fair election; rather, it is one for war. In any event, our rich democracy provides recourse — peaceful recourse — to anyone who might have reason to feel hard done by in the whole electoral process. We have the courts. That recourse must be pursued and exercised to the fullest. Once that has been done, and our courts have come to some determination, their judgment must be respected by all, winners and losers alike, so our whole society speedily resets for a peaceful conclusion and moves forward. That is the Zimbabwe we want and must work towards, namely a country that quickly rallies back after any contest, to resume deep and encompassing routines for peace and development, all done in unity. I say peace, peace, and stability for our country!”