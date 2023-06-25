COMMENT: Peaceful elections catalyst to democracy, development

PEACEFUL elections are essential for building a stable Africa, promoting democratic governance, fostering political stability, enhancing security, unlocking economic growth, and avoiding the costs of conflict and violence.

African governments, regional organisations, civil society, and the international community should work together to support peaceful, transparent, and inclusive electoral processes that promote human rights and the rule of law, and reflect the will of the people.

Only peaceful elections can help the continent move forward in peace and prosperity, according to the africanpeace.org.

Candidates for the 23 August harmonised elections filed their nomination papers last week, signalling the start of the actual electoral period that includes campaigns, voting and announcement of the results.

It is the most important period in the electoral cycle, yet the most unpredictable. This therefore means that every citizen must make it their business to ensure peace prevails.

It will be foolhardy for anyone to be fooled into committing a crime in the name of campaigning. We say so because the police and the courts are ready to deal with anyone who breaks the law. Elections will come and go, yet those who commit crimes will still have to account for their actions as individuals.

Imagine engaging in violence in the name of a certain candidate, and whether your preferred candidate wins or loses, you will still carry your own cross and face the consequences in the court of law, without your preferred candidate for that matter.

The call for peace during elections cannot be overemphasized. Experts say peaceful elections are an important catalyst for democracy and good governance, which are the foundations of sustainable development, social justice, and peace in any society.

“When elections are peaceful, people have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process without fear of violence, intimidation, or suppression. This, in turn, leads to expanded participation and a higher voter turnout, which increases the legitimacy of the elected officials and encourages greater public trust in democratic governance. Thus, peaceful elections can help to establish a political culture that respects the will of the people, supports the peaceful transfer of power, and fosters political stability,” says the africanpeace.org.

As President Mnangagwa said; “our harmonised elections must underpin and advance peace and stability for our Nation. When I was in Sharm El Sheikh recently for the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution, friends of Zimbabwe made an impassioned plea and call to us to cultivate peace as Zimbabweans, and to resist being instigated to violence by whomsoever: before, during and after elections.

Indeed, our country needs durable peace during and after the forthcoming harmonised elections. The nexus between Elections, on the one hand, and Peace and Stability, on the other, must be assured. On my part and that of my Party, Zanu-PF, peace remains the priceless goal towards whose attainment nothing should be spared. I urge all other players in our electoral process to make the same pledge, and to be sworn to unconditional peace for our Nation.”

The President also warned those bent on perpetrating violence.

“Let me sternly warn those bent on political violence that a harsh response awaits them. We consider political violence a challenge to the whole State, in which case all levers of the State: the Executive, the

Legislature and the Judiciary, must act in concert, and with a strong, unflinching sense of shared resolve and common purpose, to stamp it out. Those guilty of acts of political violence, or for inciting political violence, must be speedily put away so they do not become a menace to our Society, and to its democratic processes. If it means setting up special courts for the speedy trial of those accused of perpetrating or instigating political violence, so be it.”