COMMENT: Performance assessment for Govt officials to spur development

Performance measurement has been widely defined by different scholars, but most of them agree that it is “the process of developing measurable indicators that can be systematically tracked to assess progress made in achieving predetermined goals and using such indicators to assess progress in achieving these goals,” according to Interoperability Clearinghouse Glossary of Terms, 2005.

Scholars say effective performance measurement is key in ensuring that an organisation’s strategy is successfully implemented.

It is about monitoring an organisation’s effectiveness in fulfilling its own predetermined goals or stake-holder requirements.

The Government last week announced a major milestone. It will for the first time implement a performance assessment system as to ensure that civil servants and members of the cabinet deliver on their mandate.

Our sister paper, Chronicle, reported on Friday that cabinet ministers and heads of public entities will this year sign performance contracts as the Second Republic fosters a high-performance culture among office bearers to enhance accountability and good governance. Results of the performance of public officials will be made public.

Government introduced performance-based contracts last year and all permanent secretaries were the first to sign the contracts. Ministers and other top officials including vice-chancellors of State universities are expected to sign the contracts this week.

The performances of permanent secretaries who signed the contracts last year will also be announced with clear indications of those who exceeded their targets and those who did not.

In a statement, Government, said Cabinet ministers and executives of public entities are expected to be accountable to tax payers. In addition, public officials are expected to drive President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 of transforming the country into an upper middle income by 2030.

“Now, here is where it gets exciting for 2022: To foster a high-performance culture across the entire public sector, the Government of Zimbabwe this year, has introduced performance contracts under the results-based management system, continuing with all permanent secretaries but adding all Cabinet ministers, all chief executive officers (CEOs) of local authorities, all CEO of State-owned enterprises and vice chancellors of universities,” read the statement.

Government said the performances of the executives will be reviewed annually and the results made public. Experts said the Government’s new management system was a step in the right direction as there have been massive development in countries where a similar system was used.

Performance management at government level can be used as a mechanism to identify and ensure effective delivery of programmes or implementation of policies for the benefit of the masses.