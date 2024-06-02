COMMENT: Reconstruction of Old Gwanda Road a game changer

ROAD infrastructure is considered a prerequisite of the social and economic development of countries, more so in societies where road transport is the most widely used mode of travel.

This is because having a good road network improves the standards of living of the people and enhance connectivity within and between communities by facilitating the movement of people, goods and services. This connectivity is vital for businesses to thrive, for individuals to access essential services and for communities to stay connected.

Along well-developed roads, it is not surprising to see increased trade activities adjacent to these economic arteries that also contribute to a sense of community identity and well-being.

Since the advent of the Second Republic Zimbabwe has witnessed enormous infrastructure development with the roads being one of them. Roads that seemed neglected have sprung into life and one example being the Harare-Beitbridge Highway which despite many false starts during the First Republic has witnessed good workmanship by five local companies and motorists are now enjoying the drive on it.

It is against this background that we are equally excited about the reconstruction of the 120km Old Gwanda Road by Zwane Enterprise. As reported by our sister paper, Chronicle yesterday this public-private partnership (PPP) represents a significant investment in Matabeleland South Province’s infrastructure.

In its story, the Chronicle reported that the new road would not just be a mere road, but it would be used to promote the diverse tourism offerings of Matabeleland South. According to the story, prominent tourism facilities and cultural sites have been integrated into the design of the road.

Zwane Enterprises chief executive officer, Engineer Bekithemba Mbamba was quoted as saying reconstructing the road would go a long way in creating a window to tourism that transforms the journey from Bulawayo to Gwanda Town. This innovative approach aligns with the Government’s recognition of the essential role accessible roads play in tourism development, fostering smoother connections between travellers and their destinations.

“There is no other road that is packed with cultural and heritage sites like the Old Gwanda Road. It has the King’s Kraal at Mhlahlandlela, King Mzilikazi’s grave at Entumbane and Cecil John Rhodes’ grave on the side. As we go further to Ntunjambili it is embedded with the folklore of the people of Mthwakazi, which is part of the heritage,” said Eng Mbambo.

“The whole of Matobo Hills is also communicated through the road. Along the roadside, there are bushman paintings in areas like Gulabahwa Cave Heritage Site, with unique paintings.”

Besides promoting tourism, the road would also bring a huge sigh of relief to the communities living around Matopo Mission, which over the years have been known for their enterprising nature.

This is where there are thriving horticultural activities where villagers grow an assortment of vegetables which they take to Bulawayo where there are ready markets. Over the years villagers have been forced to fork more in transport fares as a number of motorists were shunning the road, which was not always in good condition. Therefore, the new rehabilitated road would definitely enhance the accessibility of services, and market access for the agricultural producers while providing a safe and convenient transportation option that reduces travel time and improves accessibility to various amenities.

The road project would also offer the youth employment opportunities. We appeal to the authorities to make sure that those living along the road are considered first in job opportunities so that they would have a sense of ownership for this big project, which would change the economic landscape of communities living along it.