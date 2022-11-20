COMMENT: Research and innovation from Gwanda State University must spur development

A NEW generation of young African entrepreneurs and innovators, keen to contribute towards the alleviation of poverty and address global development challenges, is being nurtured in a number of universities on the continent, says the universityworldnews.com.

And in Zimbabwe, the Government has gone a step further by funding the setting up of innovation hubs at all State universities which are dotted across the country. The desire is to see tertiary institutions driving innovations and coming up with new technologies that transform communities and spur development.

It is behind that background that we implore farmers and miners in Matabeleland South province to make use of Gwanda State University, which has a mandate not only to teach about farming and mining, but also spur development through innovation and research.

Last Friday, President Mnangagwa laid foundation stones for the construction of three transformative buildings at Gwanda State University (GSU) as the institution positions itself to champion development through research and innovation in agriculture and mining.

The foundation stones were for the construction of the Engineering Laboratory and Innovation Complex, Lecture Block and Agro-Innovation Complex and the Agro-Industrial Park at GSU Epoch Mine Campus in Filabusi, Matabeleland South.

Our sister paper, Chronicle, reported that the three buildings are key in ensuring that GSU plays a strategic role in animal and veterinary sciences, irrigation engineering and management, mining engineering, environmental engineering and environmental management and ecosystem restoration. The university, which operates from Epoch Mine Campus in Filabusi, is expected to lead innovations in mining and agriculture, the mainstays of communities in Matabeleland South.

President Mnangagwa said it was heartening to note that the university’s performance was already in line with its mandate. President Mnangagwa said the establishment of GSU was timely, considering the envisaged US$12 billion growth for the mining sector.

“Highlighting this phenomenal growth was the commissioning of the Blanket Mine Central Shaft Expansion Project, which I officiated yesterday here in Matabeleland South Province. In light of this, it is necessary that institutions such as GSU take up the mantle and speed up research initiatives as well as develop innovative capacity which will lead to lifting many Zimbabweans out of poverty and into prosperity, through such sectors as mining.

“It is, therefore, heartening to note that GSU has hit the ground running and is showing potential to be a reliable partner in transforming and modernising our economy. With support from our institutions of higher learning, the attainment of Vision 2030 is increasingly becoming a reality, much to the vexation of our country’s detractors,” he was quoted as saying.

The President said locals should take advantage of research institutions to enhance productivity in their sectors.

“The situation whereby artisanal miners encroach into institutions is unacceptable and should stop forthwith. Instead, artisanal miners are encouraged to seek collaborations with institutions of higher learning to develop technologies, innovations and solutions to enhance their productivity and profitability as well as solutions for environmental restorations,” said the President.