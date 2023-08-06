COMMENT: Second Republic injects life into Bulawayo

THERE has been a sweet breeze across the country in the last five years, and Bulawayo has been one of the provinces that have seen massive developmental projects never seen before. The province has so far received $982 million under devolution funds in the last four years which has been channelled towards different developmental projects that have face-lifted the city and improved service delivery in the health and education sectors.

The developments are part of efforts to match population growth in the city which has seen a number of suburbs sprouting with available service infrastructure such as schools and clinics. It is also in response to the ageing facilities in some of the suburbs. Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni is on record as saying Bulawayo got $29 million in 2019, $12 million in 2020, in 2021 the figure rose to $54 million and last year, it jumped to $176 million. As of 30 June 2023, the city had received $710 million.

“Some of the projects undertaken through the devolution funds include the construction of Vulindlela Primary School in Cowdray Park which has seen $69 million being channelled towards the project. The first phase is 100 percent complete while phases two and three are in progress.

Some of the work done under this project include the construction of seven classroom blocks, two ECD blocks, administration block, play centre and sports field, a cultural village and two blocks of toilets.

Other allocations include the purchasing of computer equipment to the tune of $429 538 while $3,9 million was allocated to Aisleby one and two (sewer) treatment plants.

The rehabilitation of Colbro outfall sewer got $187 million and $70 million has so far been allocated to roads for regrading and regravelling,” said Mr Nyoni.

Government also allocated funds to Fernhill Sulzer Pumps and Vacuum Contactors, Cowdray Park 40-metre road, Inyankuni soft starters, a water kiosk as well as VAT on Caterpillar Motor Grader/Excavator.

The funds were also allocated towards Covid-19 expenses, with Bulawayo water works getting a massive boost to keep taps running in the city.

The Bulawayo City Council also confirmed channelling the larger chunk of devolution funds towards service centres that help the community.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu told Sunday News that devolution funds complemented some of their projects that included renovating Barbourfields Stadium, building a school and refurbishing council clinics.

The concept of devolution was actualised by the Second Republic and has seen a number of developments being completed in urban and rural areas thereby improving access to quality service by the communities. The concept has localised development by promoting community participation and ownership of development projects through identifying priority areas that need attention.

As explained by the Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Bulawayo, Cde Judith Ncube, there is a strong political will and undiluted commitment by President Mnangagwa’s government to develop not only Bulawayo but the rest of the country as part of economic Vision 2030.

“The emphasis is on development of infrastructure that makes life easier for ordinary citizens. I can tell you the President has been very serious and consistent about that. We have therefore seen a number of projects in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and the country as a whole that feed into his dream of having an upper-middle-income economy by 2030,” said Minister Ncube in an interview with Sunday News.