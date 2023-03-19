COMMENT: Society must protect young people from suicide

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) says suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in older adolescents between 15 and 19 years. It says risk factors for suicide are multifaceted, and include harmful use of alcohol, abuse in childhood, stigma against help-seeking, barriers to accessing care and access to means of suicide. Digital media, like any other media, can play a significant role in either enhancing or weakening suicide prevention efforts, says the WHO on its website.

The media has been awash with reports of teenagers who have taken their own lives in recent weeks, and the country also had a number of such unfortunate incidents last year. It is worrying that we are seeing an increase in the number of children who are taking their own lives. In Bulawayo, a teenage boy recently killed himself because he was being bullied at school, according to his family. In another recent incident, a teenage girl took her own life while her younger sister watched. And all these cases reflect a broken social system that cannot handle mental stress among the young and the old. Experts say suicide can be caused by a mental health condition.

“Multiple factors affect mental health. The more risk factors adolescents are exposed to, the greater the potential impact on their mental health. Factors that can contribute to stress during adolescence include exposure to adversity, pressure to conform with peers and exploration of identity. Media influence and gender norms can exacerbate the disparity between an adolescent’s lived reality and their perceptions or aspirations for the future. Other important determinants include the quality of their home life and relationships with peers. Violence (especially sexual violence and bullying), harsh parenting and severe and socioeconomic problems are recognised risks to mental health.

“Some adolescents are at greater risk of mental health conditions due to their living conditions, stigma, discrimination or exclusion, or lack of access to quality support and services. These include adolescents living in humanitarian and fragile settings; adolescents with chronic illness, autism spectrum disorder, an intellectual disability or other neurological condition; pregnant adolescents, adolescent parents, or those in early or forced marriages; orphans; and adolescents from minority ethnic or sexual backgrounds or other discriminated groups.”

There should be support structures in schools, church, workplace, community and at family level so that people do not resort to suicide. Friends and relatives must be encouraged to take note if anyone around them is under depression or stress, which might drive them to suicide. We have to understand that people kill themselves because they feel trapped in the situation in which they are, and they see no way out of it. In short, they just lose hope. We believe society has to do more to save the young generation. Society must create a conducive environment for young people to enjoy their childhood and ease gracefully into adulthood.