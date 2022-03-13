COMMENT: The greatly overlooked Woman Power

Amy Jacques Gavey, in the book, The Role of Women in Liberation Struggles, emphasises on Woman Power.

“Modern science has taught us that a woman’s thought during pregnancy, her behaviour and outlook on life, and confrontation with it, have a great emotional stamp on her offspring. With love, care and training in a home a child’s character is moulded.

What it inherits from its father can be overcome or enhanced by an intelligent, disciplined mother. This is Woman Power, which has been greatly overlooked.”

Nonetheless, since time immemorial, women have always played a key role at home and in society in general. History teaches us of some fierce women who ruled kingdoms and rallied wars. Moreover, women also played a key role in liberation African countries and even beyond from colonial bondage.

Thousands of women also took part in the liberation struggle and fired guns to defeat British colonialists on our motherland.

The story does not end there, women have taken an active role in political leadership and they have also done well in the business sector and other spheres of life.

Last week, the country joined the rest of the world in commemorating the International Women’s Day (8 March), to celebrate the global social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also called for action to advance gender equality.

The theme for this year’s observance was “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

Sunday News caught up with some of the women in business and those who have taken a key role in different spheres and all expressed their sentiments on how special the day was for them. Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head Marketing and Sales Ms Stella Nkomo said she had seen a shift over the past years as women take up more space in position of power.

“To me, International Women’s Day is a reminder of how brave, strong and multi-dimensional women all over the world are. It is a reminder of all the challenges we have overcome from time immemorial and a symbol of hope for the future as we confidently forge the way forward knowing that there is truly more to us than what meets the eye

“In the past, women in our country were not always given the opportunity to showcase their strengths and intelligence in their respective fields. Just as they broke the glass ceiling, the bar would be raised even higher.

“However, I have seen a shift over the years as we take up more space in positions of power. For me, this is just the beginning. We can only go up from here, and only if we join forces as women,” said Ms Nkomo.

She further implored women from the Southern Region to let go of the past and showcase their potential.

“My advice to Zimbabwean women, especially young women from the Southern Region, is to always remember where you come from but never to be forced into stagnation by the experiences of your past. Where you start is just as important as where you are going. You have the power to change the narrative of your life and that is your greatest superpower. Happiness and success will be your sure reward,” said Ms Nkomo.