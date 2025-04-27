COMMENT: The transformative impact of ZITF: A new dawn for economic growth

THE conclusion of the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) marks a significant milestone in the nation’s journey towards economic revitalization and industrialization.

With business deals valued between US$1 000 and US$10 million being reported, and the potential for even higher figures as data continues to be collected, ZITF has once again exemplified its role as a crucial platform for trade, investment, and innovation in Zimbabwe and the broader Southern African region.

This year’s ZITF, themed “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,” resonated deeply with the urgent need for collaboration, investment, and innovative strategies to elevate Zimbabwe’s economic standing.

The official opening by Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo not only emphasized regional solidarity but also highlighted the importance of international partnerships in achieving sustainable development. The presence of 30 countries and a surge in international exhibitors from 35 to 67, representing an almost 90 percent increase, reflects a growing confidence in Zimbabwe as a viable investment destination.

The statistics shared by Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu reveal a landscape of burgeoning business opportunities. With 6,3 percent of survey respondents reporting deals between US$5 million and US$10 million, and a significant proportion of agreements signed, it is clear that ZITF is not merely a showcase but a catalyst for tangible economic outcomes.

The completion of a US$12 million retail shopping centre serves as a testament to the ambitious vision laid out by the ZITF Company, indicating a commitment to creating an integrated economic environment that fosters growth.

The ZITF company’s “Visionary Masterplan,” unveiled in 2023, aims to position Bulawayo as the premier destination for world-class exhibitions and conferences. This plan is not just about infrastructure; it embodies a comprehensive approach to urban development, with the proposed 5 000-seater international convention centre and two hotels signalling a long-term commitment to enhancing the region’s capacity for hosting international events.

The transformation of the ZITF site into the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES) aligns with global trends towards sustainable, technology-driven urban spaces.

One of the standout features of this year’s ZITF was the emphasis on innovation and inclusivity. The inaugural Rural Industrialisation Indaba and the Zimbabwe-India Business Session not only highlighted the importance of decentralizing economic opportunities but also showcased the potential for inclusive growth.

By repositioning rural communities as micro-industrial hubs, Zimbabwe can tap into underutilised resources and talents, fostering a more balanced economic landscape. The signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with India, which boasts a US$600 million investment portfolio in Zimbabwe, is indicative of the potential for international partnerships to bolster local economies.

ZITF serves as a vital conduit for promoting investment and expanding market access for both local and international enterprises. The increased participation from the private sector — from 298 companies in 2024 to 368 in 2025 — reflects a renewed optimism among business leaders.

The vibrant atmosphere of economic engagement observed during the event is a clear signal that Zimbabwe is regaining its footing as a competitive player in the global market.

The presence of regional and international exhibitors provides local businesses with opportunities to explore new markets and engage with global value chains. This is essential for driving exports, facilitating knowledge transfer, and fostering the innovation necessary to improve the competitiveness of Zimbabwean products and services.

As ZITF wraps up, the focus must shift from celebration to action. The deals clinched and partnerships formed should be leveraged to create a sustainable economic ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders involved. Continuous engagement with industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators will be crucial to assess the long-term impacts of the agreements signed during the fair.

Moreover, there is a pressing need for ongoing outreach efforts to maintain the momentum generated by ZITF. The establishment of supplementary exhibition spaces due to high demand should inspire further investment in infrastructure and services that support business growth and innovation.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair stands as a beacon of hope and resilience amid economic challenges. Its success in facilitating significant business deals, fostering international partnerships, and advocating for a holistic approach to industrialisation underscores its critical role in Zimbabwe’s economic narrative.

The path forward is clear: by embracing collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity, Zimbabwe can transcend its limitations and redefine its economic landscape for future generations.

As we look to the future, let us harness the opportunities presented by ZITF to create a thriving, diversified economy that serves the needs of all Zimbabweans.