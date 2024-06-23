COMMENT: Tourism industry must embrace competitiveness to thrive

THE recent call for players in the tourism industry in Zimbabwe to look into their pricing models and prioritise competitiveness makes a crucial step towards energising the sector and positioning the country as a premier tourist destination in the region.

The concerns raised about the high rates charged by hotels and tour operators, particularly in Victoria Falls, compared to neighbouring countries’ resorts highlight the urgent need for strategic collaboration and innovative solutions to attract more international visitors.

Zimbabwe holds significant potential as a key player in the tourism landscape, given its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and diverse attractions.

However, to fully harness this potential and drive sustainable growth, it is imperative for operators to adapt to the evolving demands of the global tourism market.

The current trend of tourists opting to cross over to Livingstone in Zambia — despite having landed at the Victoria Falls International Airport — due to more affordable rates underscores the urgent need for Zimbabwean operators to re-assess their pricing strategies and enhance their competitiveness.

Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi’s acknowledgment of the pricing challenges in Victoria Falls and her commendation of the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ)’s proactive approach to addressing this issue are steps in the right direction.

The fact that Victoria Falls International Airport is the largest in the Kaza region, yet tourists opt for neighbouring destinations for accommodation, must be a wake-up call for the industry.

Collaborative efforts, such as engaging consultants and seeking innovative solutions, are essential to create a more welcoming and competitive environment for international tourists.

Tourism is not just about attracting visitors but also about offering them an unforgettable experience that reflects value for money.

By aligning pricing models with regional standards and enhancing affordability without compromising on quality, Zimbabwe can position itself as a desirable destination for travellers from around the world.

It is disheartening to hear that some operators in Victoria Falls are content with the status quo, preferring to cater to a limited segment of tourists at higher rates instead of embracing a more inclusive approach.

This underscores the need for a collective shift in mindset within the industry, noting the potential the sector has to attract an influx of visitors with adjusted pricing.

Embracing a more inclusive approach, embracing change and adapting to market dynamics will not only benefit individual operators but also contribute to the overall growth and sustainability of the tourism sector.

The Second Republic’s drive to boost international tourism relies heavily on the industry’s willingness to adapt and innovate. We urge tourism operators to come to the party and work collaboratively to restore Zimbabwe’s competitiveness in the region.

Zimbabwe’s tourism industry is at a critical juncture and stakeholders must take heed of the call to revamp their pricing models to boost competitiveness.

The proposed amendments to the Tourism Act, as part of the Second Republic’s efforts to revitalise the tourism sector present an opportune moment for industry players to actively contribute to the development and implementation of pricing strategies that enhance the sector’s appeal.

The alignment of the Act with the country’s constitution and the focus on sustainable tourism and universal access to tourism for both local and international visitors signal a progressive approach to industry regulation and development.

The ongoing review process for the National Tourism Policy, aimed at realigning the policy with the goals of the Second Republic and considering emerging and future tourism trends, presents a platform for stakeholders to actively engage in shaping the sector’s trajectory.

This presents an opportunity for the industry to address pricing concerns and ensure that the policy framework supports initiatives aimed at enhancing competitiveness and attracting international tourists.

Overall, it is essential for all stakeholders in Zimbabwe’s tourism industry to heed the call for increased competitiveness through collaborative strategies that take into account the pricing model to attract more visitors.

By embracing innovation, prioritising affordability and enhancing the overall visitor experience, Zimbabwe has the opportunity to emerge as a leading tourism destination in the region.

Now is the time for tourism operators to come together and support the Second Republic’s drive to boost international tourism, ensuring a prosperous future for the industry and the country as a whole.