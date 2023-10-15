COMMENT: War against drugs needs everybody in the trenches

ACCORDING to a study by Anasin Salisu Muhammad and others published online, the problem of drug abuse places a significant threat to the social, health, economic fabrics of families, society and entire nations. (Giade, 2012; Oshodi, Aina & Onajole, 2010). Almost every country in the world is affected by one or more drugs being abused by its citizens. Furthermore, the increase in drug abuse globally has brought problems such as the increase in violence and crimes, increase in Hepatitis B and C virus, increase in HIV/Aids diseases, collapse of the veins and collapse in the social structure. (UNODC, 2007; Oshodi, Aina, & Onajole, 2010).

Anasin Salisu Muhammad and others go on to say that “studies have revealed that most of the drug addicts started smoking from a young age. As they grow older they seek new thrills and gradually go into hard drugs. (In Nigeria) there was an indication that 65 percent of high school students used drugs to have a good time, 54 percent wanted to experiment to see what it is like, 20-40 percent used it to alter their moods. It concludes by prescribing some ways of curbing the menace arising from drug abuse and a little history of drugs.”

Zimbabwe has not been spared from the drug abuse menace and in response, in 2021, President Mnangagwa set up an inter-ministerial task force to find solutions to the plague of drug and substance abuse. The task force has been given a further push, with the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse intensifying efforts to tackle the menace with a team having visited Ghana and South Africa last year to learn how those countries are dealing with the issue.

The National Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse is now chaired by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri. There is also the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Drug and Substance Abuse for which experienced health expert Dr Agnes Mahomva will be appointed the national coordinator. The National Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse is made up of various stakeholders, including Government, the police, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Last week, Cabinet received and approved a report by the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Drug and Substance Abuse that Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri presented. The national committee has frequently met in light of the observed increases in drug and substance abuse cases. The pillars of this national committee chaired by Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri include supply reduction, demand reduction, harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation, psycho-social support and community re-integration, and the media and information pillars.

However, we believe the fight against substance and drug abuse is a fight that every citizen of this country must be engaged in. It is the duty of every citizen to preach the anti-drug use message and report to authorities anyone using or selling drugs. The war against substance and drug abuse must be won “sooner rather than later”, as we cannot risk losing more youths to the menace. The fact of the matter is that drugs take away lives. If one does not commit suicide or kill while under the influence, they generally lose a sense of purpose in life and never serve the country, family or their communities.