COMMENT: Work by varsities in Covid-19 fight commendable

AS the country celebrates a milestone in achieving 40 years of independence, we note that local universities have stepped up their game and are contributing immensely to the country’s fight against the pandemic of coronavirus (Covid-19).

In the past two years, universities have been challenged by Government to provide solutions to the country’s social and economic problems.

The Government also funded the construction of innovation hubs in six universities as part of the drive to ensure that institutions of higher learning contribute to the revival of the economy.

According to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), a blueprint of the Government’s economic programme, six universities and tertiary colleges will have new infrastructure and infrastructural renovations at a cost of $2,135 billion. The project which is intended to be completed at the end of year, had proposed allocations of $134,6 million in 2019 and $106,8 million in 2020.

The Government recognises that investment in education is a key poverty reduction strategy as well as a vehicle for producing a skilled and capable workforce which will greatly assist in the country’s agenda of pushing the frontiers of production.

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust), Midlands State University (MSU), University of Zimbabwe (UZ), Harare Institute of Technology (HIT), Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU), Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) are some of the institutions funded for the construction of innovation hubs.

In a televised address the nation on the occasion to mark the country’s 40th independence celebrations yesterday, President Mnangagwa applauded local universities for their contribution in the fight against coronavirus. A number of universities are into production of protective clothing and sanitisers. Nust also partnered with Mpilo Central Hospital to assemble equipment for testing the disease.

“The silver lining to the present global health crisis is the awakening of our national creativity and inventiveness. It is commendable that our local industries and universities have become hubs for import substitution, starting with essential materials needed for immediate use in our health sector,” he said.

Nust Vice Chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo is on record as saying they were ready to increase production in the event demand for protective clothing increased.

“We are making 2 000 litres of sanitisers each week from Nust and we are ready to move to 5 000 litres this week in conjunction with local Small to Medium Enterprises. We want them to manufacture from their own premises,” he said.

Prof Dlodlo added that they were going into the manufacturing of face masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with the assistance of the Government. Local Government Minister Cde July Moyo said Government was increasing the capacity of universities by providing them with material for Personal Protective Equipment.

“We are increasing the capacity of our local universities to manufacture masks, gowns, sanitisers and other equipment. We also have 300 000 litres of ethanol that will be availed for those that have the capacity to produce sanitisers,” said Minister Moyo, who is a member of the National Taskforce on Covid-19 last week.

The Harare Institute of Technology has also developed a ventilator, with the potential of making 40 such gadgets per day. Ventilators are crucial to fight the worst symptoms of Covid-19.

Ventilators are used to deliver room air or oxygen — enriched gas into the breathing circuit to treat patients with conditions like pneumonia or during mass casualty events. Globally, there is a massive shortage of ventilators and surgical masks due to the crippling impact of the Covid-19.

Great Zimbabwe University also launched a sanitiser production project that will supply the entire Masvingo province. Production of the sanitisers by GZU’s School of Natural Sciences started on 30 March after the institution responded to President Mnangagwa’s call for local institutions of higher learning to be hotspots for solutions to the country’s nagging challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic.