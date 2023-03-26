COMMENT: Zanu-PF primaries a hallmark of democracy

THE ruling Zanu-PF yesterday conducted its nationwide primary elections in a peaceful manner that showed all and sundry that the party is rooted among the people.

Aspiring candidates contested in 210 constituencies, 1 970 wards, 60 senatorial slots, 60 seats for women’s quota and 10 seats for youth quota. The fact that all those who wish to represent the party in the national elections set for this year had to go through primary elections is a hall mark of democracy.

The party’s politburo approved at least 99,9 percent of curriculum vitaes (CVs) of aspiring primary elections candidates with the ruling party saying only those involved in violence and criminal cases were disqualified. Of note is that a record number of candidates running into thousands submitted their CVs to stand in for the ruling party with a blend of old and new faces — in a display of the universal popularity of Zanu-PF.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa said there was an overwhelming response to stand for the revolutionary party in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

“The registration for primary elections took place in an atmosphere of enthusiastic calmness, exemplary discipline and amicable camaraderie among the prospective contestants. There was an evident sense of purpose springing from the glowing successes of the development agenda of His Excellency President Mnangagwa. This new ‘can-do spirit’ is also energising the electorate. Mashonaland West is among the highest score of a clutch of registered voters who responded to the easing of acquiring national identity cards. There was a 200 000 increase to 700 000. All this augurs well for President Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF party of the Permanent Zimbabwe Revolution as it looks to the impending National Harmonised Elections,” he was quoted as saying.

The party is rooted in the masses, as evidenced by the large number of cells across the country. Zanu-PF has so far set 87 000 cells that have been verified with 4,5 million voters. This is buttressed by the words of the great Chinese leader, Mao Zedong, who spoke on the need to be grounded in the masses during the liberation struggle; “The people are like water and the army is like fish.”

“Zanu-PF rules by consent not by history. This is the hallmark of the Second Republic. We are already at 4,5 million voters with a nearly 87 000 cells that have been verified reaching to 4,5 million voters. The numbers from our cells are a true reflection of people on the ground verified by their numbers. They are not from social media like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, where they use algorithms instead of real people. Social media cannot be used to get to the actual numbers because of the bots which manipulate numbers, so don’t beat your chest over lies. Those who use figures from social media do so to impress their funders from the West,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

When people are given the chance to express their views, choices and opinions, that is the hallmark of democracy, something that Zanu-PF has exhibited to the whole world to see. Furthermore, primary elections strengthen intra-party democracy and strengthen grass roots support.

Primary elections also show transparency within the party, as a transparent party structure with transparent processes allows proper candidate selection. The selection of candidates yesterday was not based on the whims of a few people, but represents the choice of the party members as a whole.