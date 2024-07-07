COMMENT: Zimbabwe’s agricultural transformation: A call for collective action, innovative financing

IN the face of the looming threat of climate change, President Mnangagwa’s call for a collective drive to develop the agricultural sector in Zimbabwe is a timely and visionary move. The convening of the Inaugural Zimbabwe Irrigation Investment Conference is a clear acknowledgment that the country must think and act strategically to safeguard its food security and sovereignty.

The President’s emphasis on the need for private investors to complement Government efforts in developing irrigation and other agricultural infrastructure is a pragmatic approach. Climate change projections indicate that the region will be more drought-prone in the coming decades, underscoring the urgency to “think outside the box” and devise innovative solutions to de-risk the nation’s agricultural sector.

The theme of the conference, “Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Sustainable and Structured Irrigation Financing to Deliver Food Security; Everywhere, Every Day,” reflects the Government’s understanding that sustainable and structured financing models are crucial for the development of irrigation systems.

This is a welcome shift from the unsustainable models of food aid that have often disempowered communities in the past.

President Mnangagwa’s vision of an “African continental aspiration to feed itself” is commendable and aligns with the broader goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1 on eliminating poverty and SDG 2 on ending hunger. By prioritising the expansion of water harvesting and irrigation development programmes, the Government has demonstrated its commitment to this ambitious goal.

The President’s highlighting of the Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development Agenda, as well as the construction of key dams across the country, is a clear indication of the Government’s efforts to modernise and climate-proof the agricultural sector. The increase in the total hectarage under irrigation by 24 percent between 2019 and 2024 is a promising step forward, and the opportunities for further investments and partnerships in this area should be actively pursued.

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which has led to unprecedented harvests of maize and other traditional grains while building climate change mitigation, adaptation, and resilience, is another commendable initiative that showcases the Government’s innovative approach to addressing the challenges faced by smallholder farmers.

As the Government welcomes investments and partnerships for the development of additional land for irrigation purposes around new dams, it is crucial that these efforts are guided by principles of sustainability, equitable access, and inclusive development. The positive results realised through existing partnerships between Government entities and private sector players should serve as a blueprint for future collaborations.

However, it is important that stakeholder engagement be improved to ensure successful irrigation PPPs in the country. Firstly, there should be a comprehensive stakeholder mapping exercise to identify all relevant stakeholders, including farmers, local communities, civil society organisations, Government agencies, and private sector partners. Understand their interests, concerns, and potential impacts on the PPP project.

Secondly, inclusive consultation processes must be established to allow for meaningful participation from all stakeholder groups, especially marginalised or vulnerable communities. This could involve public meetings, focus group discussions, and workshops to gather input and feedback.

Thirdly, there should be clear and transparent communication about the PPPs project, its objectives, and the decision-making processes involved. The provision of accessible information in local languages is necessary to build trust and understanding among stakeholders.

Investing in building the capacity of local stakeholders, particularly smallholder farmers, to engage effectively in the PPPs process is another critical element. This may include training in irrigation technology, water management, and negotiation skills.

Lastly, the establishment of monitoring and evaluation mechanisms that involve stakeholders in the ongoing assessment of the PPP’s performance and impacts are equally important. Here, the regular incorporation of stakeholder feedback into project adjustments and decision-making should be re-emphasised.

By prioritising stakeholder engagement and incorporating these best practices, Zimbabwe can better navigate the complex social and political dynamics involved in irrigation PPPs, ultimately enhancing the chances of successful and sustainable partnerships.

President Mnangagwa’s call for a collective agricultural development drive is a timely and necessary response to the pressing challenges facing Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector. By fostering public-private partnerships, leveraging innovative financing models, and prioritising climate-smart agricultural practices, the Government can unlock the full potential of the country’s agricultural resources and pave the way for food security, economic prosperity, and sustainable development.

We urge all stakeholders, from the Government to the private sector and civil society, to heed the President’s call and work together to transform Zimbabwe’s agricultural landscape for the benefit of all its citizens.