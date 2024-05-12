COMMENT: Zimbabwe’s search for Warriors coach: Crucial decision needed for football’s future

THE hunt for the Zimbabwe senior national team coach is expected to end this week or next with the announcement of the substantive man.

Zifa advertised for the post two weeks ago as it moves to fill the vacant post that was occupied by Brito Baltemar and Norman Mapeza in the team’s last assignments. Both were interim arrangements as they were employed elsewhere.

The Warriors job is one of the hottest in the land carrying the hopes of a football loving nation ever expectant of international glory.

It is important to note that the “shop window” that the world views local football through is always the senior national team. It is the platform that markets our game both locally and globally with success bringing corporate players along to identify with the brand.

Foreign clubs tend to cast the net and die in our direction for the hottest bargains since our players are yet to attract six-figure digits as direct sales from home.

As the nation awaits confirmation of who will land the job, the Zifa Normalisation Committee and its appointed technical committee have to bear in mind that they have to get it right this time around.

Identifying the right national team coach is not a stroll in the park. It is a defining moment where the interests of the game and country pride come to the fore. It is a serious exercise.

With over 139 foreign coaches showing interest in the job, the selectors must guard against nolstagia. We gather 12 locals have also thrown their names into the hat for the post.

The Warriors job and operating environment may be different to what some of the big names have been exposed to and achieved.

We are Zimbabwe with our own positives and challenges. Upon appointment the nation must not expect a miracle overnight.

There have been no meaningful development structures to leave the nation hoping for a quick fix and glory. We must wake up to the reality that success in sports is a long-term strategy where people invest resources and time progressively with clear-cut objectives.

If the nation harbours being at the next World Cup finals in 2026, then we are far from reality. Let us engage the coach and his staff with a mindset that says if we make the cut it is a bonus, but the main objective should be 2030.

We should define our objectives, find a clear-cut pathway, employ the right human capital heads, spread development programmes and also the talent identification processes, implement, monitor and evaluate.

This is an exercise for the national coaches and technical director and their contracts must be tied to the end of the qualifying window which should be March 2030.

We call for the patience of everyone involved.

Success in sport is not an accident or an event but a meticulous pathway that involves planning and resource mobilisation for effective implementation.

Zifa and the nation have to be realistic about targets, otherwise if they are expecting miracles, they may as well engage magicians.

If a foreigner is engaged, Zifa must not be swayed by their demands for a complete backroom staff of their own. Locals must be part of the structure, they have knowledge of the local player and football terrain. At times players need to be instructed in their mother tongue to understand better.

Locals Bruce Grobbelaar and Kaitano Tembo should also not be cast away. Patriotism at times comes to play with some of these assignments.

However, the nation’s past with some local coaches has not been good. Cartels have been formed between agents, national team coach and specific players belonging to the same coach leaving the game exposed even to match manipulation.

Against that background the coaches that are vying for the job should be men of integrity, men who love the game, gaffers who want success for the nation and to enhance their CVs.

Hopefully, the exercise will be concluded earlier and the coach gets the chance to start work for next month’s World Cup qualifiers to be played in South Africa.

But Zimbabweans must for the first time be patient and support whoever the technical team comes up with as coach. For two decades the game has been bleeding because of unending bickering.

United we stand, divided we fall.