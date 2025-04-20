COMMENT: ZITF 2025: A beacon of hope for Zimbabwe’s economic transformation

As the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) begins, anticipation fills the air in Bulawayo.

This iconic event, themed “Blue Sapphire” to honour its legacy, serves as more than just an exhibition; it embodies Zimbabwe’s aspirations for inclusive and sustainable industrial development. Under the guiding message of

“Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,” ZITF 2025 arrives at a crucial juncture in the nation’s economic narrative.

The significance of the ZITF cannot be overstated. It is a pivotal platform for showcasing Zimbabwe’s industrial capabilities, reinforcing the government’s commitment to economic diplomacy and international engagement.

The leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has strategically positioned trade promotion and investment attraction at the core of Zimbabwe’s foreign policy. Events like the ZITF are not mere showcases; they are vital instruments for building cross-border partnerships and stimulating local enterprise growth.

This year’s fair, to be officially opened by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, is expected to generate substantial economic benefits for Bulawayo and the broader economy. The influx of visitors will boost local hospitality, transport, and retail sectors, highlighting the fair’s role as a catalyst for economic uplift.

More importantly, ZITF offers a rare opportunity for local entrepreneurs and start-ups to gain visibility and connect with international markets, facilitating crucial knowledge exchange and technology transfer.

The packed agenda of ZITF 2025 reflects a commitment to fostering dialogue and innovation. From the Business-to-Business Networking Cocktail to the Rural Industrialisation Indaba, the fair is designed to address contemporary economic challenges while promoting strategic collaboration.

The flagship International Business Conference, featuring discussions on revitalising strategic industries and adopting innovative technologies, promises to be a highlight, showcasing the fair’s focus on practical solutions for economic resurgence.

Additionally, the inaugural Research for Industrialisation and Economic Recovery Conference underscores the importance of research in driving sustainable development. By bringing together diplomats, academics, and industry leaders, ZITF 2025 aims to create a comprehensive dialogue on economic recovery, with research at its core.

The optimism among exhibitors is palpable. Participants like Mr Siphosenkosi Dube from the SMEs sector express confidence in the fair’s potential to facilitate significant business deals, reflecting a growing reputation for Zimbabwe as a regional trade hub.

The increase in participating countries — from 27 last year to 28 this year — demonstrates a rising international interest in Zimbabwe, which is crucial for fostering economic ties and attracting foreign direct investment.

ZITF 2025’s extended six-day run is a strategic move to enhance engagement opportunities, allowing exhibitors and visitors ample time to connect. With 596 exhibitors and a record 51 204,62 square meters of exhibition space booked, the event is set to be a vibrant marketplace of ideas and innovations.

The full occupancy of traditional exhibition spaces indicates a robust interest in what ZITF has to offer, establishing it as a central fixture in Zimbabwe’s economic landscape.

The overarching theme of industrialisation resonates deeply with Zimbabwe’s goals of integrating its economy into regional and global value chains. Economist Ms Alice Chikonzi highlights the significance of the fair in fostering international confidence in Zimbabwe’s economic trajectory. The participation of Asian and European countries, she notes, opens up new avenues for trade and technology transfer, enriching local industries with advanced expertise and broader market access.

As ZITF 2025 unfolds, it stands as a hopeful beacon for Zimbabwe’s economic transformation. It is a testament to the nation’s resilience and ambition, showcasing its capacity to engage meaningfully on the international stage. The fair encapsulates the spirit of progress and innovation, aligning local aspirations with global opportunities.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2025 is more than just an event; it is a vital platform for economic dialogue, innovation, and partnership. As Zimbabwe navigates its economic challenges, ZITF serves as a reminder of the potential that lies in collaboration, creativity, and strategic engagement.

This year’s fair is an invitation to all stakeholders — Government, industry, and civil society — to come together in crafting a more connected, competitive, and resilient economy. The path to sustainable industrial development is paved with opportunities, and ZITF 2025 is a crucial step in that journey.