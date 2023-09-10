COMMENT:Job cut out for urban councillors

AT some point in history, British Prime Minister George Canning — a man famed for his noninterventionist policy, respect for facts and dislike of abstract theories made a remarkable statement that summed up what he believed. He said, “Things are getting to a wholesome state now, each man for himself and God for us all.”

His statement is apt when one fits it into the recent political developments in Zimbabwe where councillors and National Assembly members who won the right to represent the people in the peaceful 23 and 24 August harmonised elections were sworn in.

Although it was a traditional political process that obviously excited the winners, it made the losers realise that indeed things are getting to a wholesome state where losers and winners are separated and each supposed and expected to stand for himself.

The excitement could be felt in the air and could be read from the many faces, both new and old who were elected into public offices. Yes, like in any other contest, there are winners and losers and it should never be a problem. Life was bound to go on after the elections anyway.

But in the context of Zimbabwe however, there are striking points to note from the said political process that followed the elections where the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) did not show any eagerness to grow past college politics defined by immaturity. They displayed that they are least in sync with the real national politics.

The absence of strategy and reliance on abstract theories or is it strategic ambiguity that had seen the party faltering in the elections could not be missed even in post-election as the trend of indicating left and turning right at each political turn continues to cause blunders in the political outfit.

The party leadership remained in denial of the results that were not in their favour and yet those from the party that won were jubilant and were not obviously fathoming the idea of going back to elections which some won narrowly.

It, therefore, became a next-door funeral for the party members who won where they sympathised in the eyes of the public while partying with their families and close friends in their homes.

Amid murmurs of boycotting the swearing-in ceremony, the CCC winners showed a sense of willingness to serve the country in their various capacities and it is commendable although it exposes their leader Mr Nelson Chamisa for being a sore loser.

Having been sworn as councillors and National Assembly members may be read as an endorsement of the election result and we hasten to remind all that the time of politicking is now over. Those that were sworn are expected to be equal to the task of developing the country and improving people’s lives. The promises that were made before elections should be fulfilled for the benefit and betterment of the country that we are all proud of Zimbabwe.

The political office bearers for the next five years should put the interests of the country at heart and not their political parties. They have pledged to serve the people of Zimbabwe and we expect them to do so with distinction. We expect improved service delivery and continued infrastructure development that is responsive to community challenges.

There is a need for a shared national vision and checks and balances in the administration of the country’s affairs for the achievement of Vision 2030 whose import as spelt by President Mnangagwa is to have an upper-middle-income economy. We implore our politicians to pull in the same development direction. What we have been exposed to in most urban councils does not point to a nation that is serious about achieving this vision and we hope the new councillors will correct the wrongs wrought by their predecessors.

Corruption in the parceling out land, piles of uncollected garbage, roads that are littered with potholes and lacking basic markings, lack of clean potable water, and poor health service delivery are some of the many things that people want improved in various urban councils.

Street lighting and general maintenance of the city and town environs should be taken into consideration to avoid a situation where urban dwellers depend on the moon at night.

The Second Republic also initiated 7 000 life changing projects across the length and breadth of the country in addition to the various devolution projects and it is the work of those elected into office to ensure that development is evenly distributed to fulfill President Mnangagwa’s development philosophy of leaving no-one and no place behind. To the office bearers, it is now time to put all hands on the deck and we don’t want to have room for passengers in the development of the country.