Committee set up to investigate price hikes 

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Cabinet has set up a committee to quickly investigate, monitor and make appropriate recommendations with a view to bringing sanity to the price hike situation.

This follows a discussion at length on the price and basic food supply situation as there has been concern over the spiraling prices of the 14 basic goods especially bread, flour, cooking oil and mealie-meal.

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza was already engaging the concerned stakeholders.

These include manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and other associations on the matter.

“Given the urgency of the matter, Cabinet has set up a Committee to quickly investigate, monitor and make appropriate recommendations to Cabinet with a view to bringing sanity to the situation.

“The Committee will comprise the following Ministers: Industry and Commerce; Finance and Economic Development, and Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services. Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry and Commerce will issue an appropriate statement on the matter,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that corrective measures will be taken in order to protect the transacting public.