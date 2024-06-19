Community guardians to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS) in partnership with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has stepped up efforts towards promoting community participation in human-wildlife conflict mitigation through the training of community guardians.

The community guardians who were drawn from Tsholotsho, Lupane and Matetsi areas completed an eight-day comprehensive theoretical and hands-on fieldwork training last week.

These guardians will now form primary response teams and provide support to families affected by human-wildlife conflict within their communities.

The training which was conducted at Hwange National Park saw 14 participants being trained by ZIMPARKS experts and an independent consultant based in the landscape on data collection, map reading, and human-wildlife conflict mitigation.

IFAW Community Development Officer Mr Simbarashe Chiseva said the training was designed to empower guardians with the knowledge and skills required to play a vital role in mitigating human-wildlife conflict and fostering harmonious coexistence in the Hwange District.

“The establishment and capacity building of primary response teams will empower and mobilise communities to respond swiftly to local conflict incidents in a way that protects both people and elephants.

“Additionally, it creates a locally accessible knowledge support group for community members to reach out to when they face a human-wildlife conflict incident and helps to develop greater rapport between communities and wildlife authorities,” said Mr Chiseva.

Additionally, he said the teams will double as an early warning system for timely and meaningful generation and dissemination of alert information to individual communities and allow for optimal preparedness and response to reduce the likelihood of injury, death, and crop damage.

“We are deeply grateful for the financial support from the Australian Embassy, Zimbabwe’s Direct Aid (DAP), which has enabled ZIMPARKS and IFAW to implement the human-wildlife conflict mitigation project in Hwange.

“The community guardians’ training program, a crucial part of the project’s initial activities, reflects our commitment to involving communities in conservation efforts,” said Mr Chiseva.

The local teams also got basic equipment and operational gear which include bicycles, SMART mobile handsets, flashlights and vuvuzelas for quick and effective response to any potential or ongoing conflict situation arising nearby.

