Community key to success of business

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News Reporter

BUSINESSES thrive through their impact to the community, the customer base and the business environment that it is part of, a senior Government official has said.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary celebrations of Bulawayo-based fast foods outlet Slice Pizzeria last Friday, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Judith Ncube said companies must always ensure that they exceed customers’ expectations, be people-centred, accountable, reliable and always provide integrity and a spirit of respect to their customers.

In a speech read on her behalf by the deputy director co-ordination in the Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution’s office, Ms Beulah Gwaze, the minister emphasised the importance of unity between businesses and the community they serve.

“Businesses thrive and survive through their impact to the community, the customer base and the business environment that it is part of. As the Bulawayo community we have our businesses thriving through the unity of the people and hence today we are here to celebrate the success of one such business, namely Slice Pizzeria,” said Minister Ncube.

The minister called on the company to continue offering products and services that are not just the best but legendary.

“You have created the brand, now build on it and nurture it into the international brand it is meant to be. Continue to meet and always exceed your customers’ expectations and as you are people-centred, be accountable for what your brand offers, be reliable and always provide integrity and a spirit of respect to your customers. Be the team that you are and work with the spirit of teamwork to provide quality products and services,” she said.

Slice Pizzeria opened its doors to the public on 20 October 2013 and is co-owned by a couple — Mr Xolani Dube and Mrs Nomagugu Dube — who relocated from South Africa. The company now has two branches in the Central Business District.

During the celebrations, three lucky customers walked away with various prices, which included a 75-inch television and US$500 for the first price, 55-inch television and US$300 for second price and US$200 and a microwave for the third price.

Speaking at the same function, Mrs Dube said their aim was to continue growing and help contribute to the city’s Gross Domestic Product.

“Our vision is to grow our brand internationally and our aim is to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations and our values of the company is that we are people-centred, we respect each other,” said Mrs Dube.

Also present at the celebrations was the company’s brand ambassador, musician Sandra Ndebele.