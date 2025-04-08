Community Knowledge Hub Opens in Hwange

It is also backed by two research platforms: the Production and Conservation in Partnership and the Zone Atelier.

The Knowledge Hub is designed to benefit close to 8,000 learners from 15 primary and eight secondary schools in Hwange.

The French Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Paul Bertrand Baretes, noted that the establishment of the Isango Knowledge Hub embodies the belief that sustainable development requires genuine collaboration among local communities, governmental agencies, research institutions, and civil society.

“This Knowledge Hub is more than just a meeting space; it is a neutral platform where diverse stakeholders can come together, exchange ideas, build mutual understanding, identify common visions for the future, and co-create practical solutions to address pressing socio-ecological challenges,” he remarked.

The hub offers capacity-building initiatives, equipping communities, local authorities, and researchers with the tools to enhance decision-making, sustainable livelihoods, and environmental stewardship.

Ambassador Baretes reaffirmed support for Zimbabwe’s communities and institutions in these vital endeavours. “We stand with you in solidarity, innovation, and determination to protect the richness of our shared natural heritage for future generations,” he stated.

Chief Nelukoba welcomed the French Embassy’s support, emphasising the need for knowledge to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The official opening of the Knowledge Hub coincided with the launch of a mobile exhibition for schools and a tree-planting event, further underscoring the hub’s commitment to fostering environmental awareness and action within the community.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo praised the French Embassy’s efforts in coordinating stakeholder involvement.

“Knowledge and education are key components to employing our youth and shaping the future. With the Isango Knowledge Hub, our youth will have access to education and opportunities that will create a better tomorrow for all of us,”

He highlighted Zimbabwe’s ambition to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

New Ziana