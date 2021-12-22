Company commits to sponsor African Influencer Awards

Simba Jemwa , Sunday Leisure Correspondent

DESPITE the economic challenges which have been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, Asher Paints have committed to sponsoring the African Influencer Awards beyond this year.

Asher Paints were the headline sponsors of the inaugural awards ceremony that were held in Bulawayo recently.

The paint manufacturer’s managing director, Bothwell Chen Nhire revealed this in an interview with Sunday News in the aftermath of the successful organisation and hosting of the awards by young entrepreneur, Nicolette Mdluli through her Afrluent Media company.

Nhire, who is also the Affirmative Action Group’s treasurer-general for the Bulawayo Province, said his company was happy with the turnout at the awards ceremony and would continue to sponsor the event in the foreseeable future.

“As a company we were very happy with the turnout at the awards ceremony as well as the vision behind the wards and we are committed to continuing to sponsor this event beyond this year. As a matter of fact, we are definitely there to partner with Afrluent Media for the 2022 event,” Nhire said.

Nhire also said his company was committed to working with local partners to encourage the growth and development of entrepreneurs which is the key reason why they had decided to sponsor the awards in the first place.

He said he was very passionate about youth and entrepreneurial development in the region.

“I generally have a passion for developing young entrepreneurs primarily because I am a young businessman myself. I want to not just give back to the community but to play a part in the development of our economy through skills development,” said Nhire.

Nhire said he met Afrluent Media chief executive, Mdluli several years ago when she was still employed by a local courier multi-national and was impressed by the advances she has made as a young business woman which made him not hesitate to become the awards’ headline sponsor when she approached him.

“I have known Nikky (Nicolette Mdluli) for a few years now and when she called me and pitched the idea of the awards I was immediately hooked and did not hesitate to commit to becoming the African Influencer Awards’ headline sponsor,” said Nhire.

Nhire said his intention was to empower local entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

He said it was important for local businesses to support young entrepreneurs as well as to provide incubator programmes for them to grow and gain experience in business and financial management. @RealSimbaJemwa